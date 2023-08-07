Baltimore native Harvey M. ‘Bud’ Meyerhoff, chair of the Holocaust Memorial Council and philanthropist, dies

Harvey Morton “Bud” Meyerhoff, a home builder and advocate for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, died of heart failure Sunday at his Baltimore County home. He was 96.

“By far the most significant volunteer leadership experience of his life was the chairmanship of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council,” his daughter, Lee Hendler, said. “As chair for over 6 years — he succeeded Elie Wiesel — Bud guided the design, and oversaw the construction and fundraising that allowed the museum to open on time and on budget in 1993 — a task many considered impossible until he assumed the chair role.”

She said Mr. Meyerhoff’s name, along with those of Elie Wiesel and President Bill Clinton, is carved into the museum’s cornerstone.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Joseph Meyerhoff, a builder and the namesake of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s concert hall, and Rebecca.

A 1945 graduate of what is today Forest Park Senior High School, he earned a degree at the University of Wisconsin and enlisted in the Navy near the end of WWII.

“He always said it was one of the more important experiences of his life. Exposed to Americans from all races and classes, he learned to love and respect our country’s diversity,” Lee Hendler, said.

She described her father as “determined, disciplined, exacting, demanding, loyal, curious, rigorous intellect, stickler for details, generous employer, ethical, a man of commitment and conviction and meticulous.”

He was a major benefactor of cultural institutions in Baltimore and Israel.

“He believed that successful municipalities require first class museums, theaters, zoos, symphonies, community centers and aquariums,” his daughter said.

“He never asked others for support until he had made his own meaningful gift,” she said. “His particular passions in Baltimore were the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the National Aquarium, the Zoo, Baltimore Museum of Art, the Walters Art Museum, the Maryland Institute College of Art, Johns Hopkins University, Port Discovery and the Park School.

“My father was proud to have located the site and supervised the construction of the current Park School campus when the school moved there in 1959 from Liberty Heights Avenue,” his daughter said. “He was proud to be Jewish and was, like his father, often the first Jew to hold key volunteer leadership positions.”

Mr. Meyerhoff was an early supporter and minority investor in the Orioles franchise.

“He cared little for baseball but he understood how important it was for Baltimore to have a major league baseball team,” his daughter said.

Private graveside services will be held.

Mr. Meyerhoff is survived by his wife of 18 years, Phyllis Cahn Meyerhoff; daughters Terry Rubenstein, Lee Hendler and Zoh Hieronimus, all of Baltimore; a son, Joe Meyerhoff II of Baltimore; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. His first wife, Lyn Pancoe, died in 1988.

This obituary will be updated.