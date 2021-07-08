Dr. Harold R. Weiss, retired orthopedic surgeon and Navy veteran, dies

Dr. Harold R. Weiss, a retired orthopedic surgeon and Navy veteran, died of septic shock on June 28 at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center. The Lutherville resident was 91.
Harold Robert Weiss, son of August Weiss, a bottling company worker, and Verna Weiss, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on Weaver Avenue in Hamilton.
After graduating in 1947 from Polytechnic Institute, he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1950 from the University of Maryland, College Park. In 1954, he obtained his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
He completed a residency at the University of Maryland in 1956, and then joined the Navy. A medical officer, he was stationed at the naval submarine base in New London, Connecticut. He was discharged in 1958 with the rank of lieutenant, family members said.
While stationed in New London, he met and fell in love with the former Matilda L. Watrous, a Navy secretary, whom he married in 1957.
After leaving the Navy, he completed a residency in orthopedics in 1959 at Grace New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, and a second residency in 1960 at Newington Children’s Hospital in Newington, Connecticut.
In 1961, he and his wife moved to Baltimore, where he established a private practice as an orthopedic surgeon on Cathedral Street, and later moved to a York Road office in Towson. He also worked as an emergency room physician at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center for many years, until retiring in 1985.
A former resident of Cedarcroft Road in Cedarcroft, Dr. Weiss enjoyed playing tennis, hiking, skiing and climbing. Other interests included Central and South American archaeology, birds of prey, learning foreign languages, painting, wood carving and exotic plants.
Dr. Weiss was a longtime member of First English Lutheran Church in Guilford.
His wife died in 2017.
Service are private.
He is survived by two sons, Robert A. Weiss of Forest Hill and Austin A. Weiss of Aspen, Colorado; and seven grandchildren.