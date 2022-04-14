Harold Lynn Adams, an architect who launched the old RTKL firm into global design, dies

Harold Lynn Adams, an architect who transformed the old RTKL firm into a global design practice, died of glioblastoma brain cancer Tuesday at his home in Bryan/College Station, Texas. The former Mount Washington resident was 82.

Born in Palmer, Texas, he was the son of Charles Roy Adams, a barber, and Lola Beck, who ran a clothing factory and a chain of fabric stores.

A graduate of Palmer High School, he was valedictorian and the lone member of his class of eight students to go to college. Mr. Adams earned a degree from Texas A&M University.

He moved to Washington, D.C., and met his future wife, Janice Lindhurst.

“We just bumped into each other on Wisconsin Avenue,” she said. “We met in May and married in August.”