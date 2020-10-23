Dr. Hans R. Wilhelmsen, respected plastic surgeon who emigrated from Norway and put himself through school, dies

Born in Tonsberg, Norway he was the son of Pauli Wilhelmsen, a sea captain, and his wife Ruth Vieby. He was raised on Tjoma Island at the mouth of the Oslo fjord. He recalled his World War II childhood and taking a radio that had been confiscated by the German army that occupied Norway. He listened to British broadcasts secretly and hid the radio in his mother’s sewing basket. He also remembered how captured Russian soldiers were held near his home.