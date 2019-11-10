Mr. Halsey finished college in three years and began his first teaching job in Charlotte, North Carolina. Shortly after, Mr. Halsey was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He completed his basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, attended Infantry Leadership School and became a corporal in eight weeks. He eventually advanced to the rank of sergeant. It was during this time that he met his eventual wife, Ruth Elizabeth Inscore, at a square dance in Marion, Virginia, while he was on weekend pass. They married in a 1954 and remained together until she died in 2013.