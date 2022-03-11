xml:space="preserve">
Gyo Obata, famed architect whose firm designed the Orioles’ Camden Yards, dies at age 99

Associated Press
Mar 11, 2022 2:45 AM
Gyo Obata, poses for a photo in his St. Louis office on Dec. 18, 1998. Obata, an architect whose designs included sports and entertainment arenas, airports and a presidential library, has died. His family says Obata died Tuesday in St. Louis at age 99. A cause of death was not announced. (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP)
ST. LOUIS — Gyo Obata, an architect whose designs included sports and entertainment arenas, airports and a presidential library, has died. He was 99.

Obata died Tuesday in St. Louis, his family said. A cause of death was not announced.

Obata was born in 1923 in San Francisco. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 1945 and earned a master’s degree at Cranbrook Academy of Arts in suburban Detroit.

In 1955, Obata, George Hellmuth and George Kassabaum opened Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum. St. Louis-based HOK is now among the world’s largest architecture and engineering firms.

HOK’s notable designs include the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois, and the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

