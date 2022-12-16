The Rev. Guy P. Hawtin, the colorful longtime rector of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church in Mays Chapel, dies

The Rev. Guy P. Hawtin, the colorful and charismatic longtime rector of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church who led the Mays Chapel parish for nearly four decades, died Sunday of heart failure at his Glen Arm home. He was 80.

With his carefully trimmed salt-and-pepper beard and a roundish face and nose that sported a pair of rimless gold glasses, along with an impeccable English accent, Father Hawtin looked as if he had stepped right out of a “Masterpiece Theatre” drama or an episode of “Downton Abbey.”

His sartorial elegance included a love of hats and three-piece suits, which he adorned with a vintage pocket watch and gold chain.

“At church, we have a picture of Guy stretched out on the beach at Rehoboth dressed in a three-piece suit,” said Father Wiley Hawks, who worked in pastoral care at Stephen’s for 20 years and closely with Father Hawtin.

The Rev. Hawtin was the idyllic vision of central casting’s conception of what an English country vicar should be, and the only thing missing was Father Hawtin atop a bicycle with a basket transporting a bottle of sherry with which to comfort parishioners as he pedaled down rural country lanes.

He was also gifted with a wicked sense of humor and a penchant for puns.

“Guy was natural and had absolutely no pretense. When he talked to you, he talked to you,” Father Hawks said. “He enjoyed being a priest. He was both natural and unique, and there will never be another Guy Hawtin.”

The Rev. J. Gordon Anderson, rector of Saint Alban’s Anglican Church in Joppa, was a longtime friend.

“Guy never tooted his horn and quietly helped people and gave them what they needed. In so many ways, he was one of a kind,” Father Anderson said. “He was just a great speaker and through his sermons would leave you with really deep thoughts.”

Guy Patrick Hawtin, son of Robert Hawtin, a Royal Air Force Spitfire pilot who later owned a textile company, and Doris Hawtin, a British Broadcasting Corp. reporter, was born in Danbury Palace in Essex, England, “but only after it had been converted into a wartime maternity home for evacuees,” he told the Towson Times in a 2013 interview.

Raised near London, he was a graduate of the Forest School, a London boarding school.

“He was 16 when he attended journalism school. It was a trade school,” said a daughter, Catherine Frome of Glen Arm.

Father Hawtin completed his theological studies at Hertford Theological College at the University of Oxford in England.

“He wanted to do New Testament studies, but his father told him he wasn’t going to support him, and he needed to get a job, so he went into journalism,” Father Anderson said.

Father Hawtin was working as a foreign correspondent for The European Times and The Financial Times when he joined the staff of the New York Post in 1979 as an investigative reporter; he later became an editor, working directly with owner and publisher Rupert Murdoch, Ms. Frome said.

“When working for English newspapers, he worked behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War and told great stories,” said John S. Cobb, a member of St. Stephen’s for 30 years and a rector’s warden. “Guy was, naturally, very interested in history.”

While working full time with the Post, Father Hawtin took additional theology courses in New York, his daughter said.

“He was not ordained by the Church of England but was ordained in New York by the United Episcopal Church, which is Anglican,” Father Anderson said.

Father Hawtin was serving as rector of an Anglican church in Mystic, Connecticut, when he was called in 1989 to St. Stephen’s.

About his tenure at St. Stephen’s, he said in the Towson Times interview, “In our tradition, it’s not unusual to stay a long time if they like you. But if they don’t, they kick us out fast.”

In addition to his ministry, Father Hawtin supported an annual Cookie Walk during Advent and the summer vicarage garden party.

Father Anderson, who was not yet a priest, was looking for a more fulfilling religious experience when he first attended St. Stephen’s in 1996 after seeing a religious ad in The Sun.

“Guy was very friendly and welcoming, so I stayed and began serving at the church,” he said. “He took me under his wing, and I eventually became a young curate. He was so supportive.”

He said when economic times were difficult, Father Hawtin paid his rent and even purchased a car for him.

“Someone at church had lent me a car, and when it broke down, I had to ride a bicycle to St. Stephen’s,” Father Anderson said. “When I arrived, Guy said, “Ah, St. Stephen’s. A comedy of errors.’ He was the type who bent over backward to help.”

He described Father Hawtin’s sermons as “moving, edifying and provocative.”

“They were structured like a newspaper column; after all, he had been a journalist,” Father Anderson said. “And they always had lots of humor.”

“Guy was a personal friend and the best you could ever have,” said J. Brice Richardson said, a longtime communicant. “He was always there for you and ready to enjoy fun with you. He was a very good priest and a good listener. He was the kind of person who oozed love and was beloved.”

Mr. Cobb said: “He was indefatigable and tireless. And wherever Guy was, there were books and so many books that I hadn’t read, plus his collection of antique firearms. He was just a lovely fellow all the way. And I must say, I’ve never met anyone like Guy Hawtin.”

For years, he was the on-call chaplain at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Union Memorial Hospital and the Glen Meadows Retirement Community; he had been the chaplain for 25 years at the Joseph Richey Hospice in downtown Baltimore.

Father Hawtin met his wife, the former Charlotte Omohundro, a former London Financial Times reporter, in a London bar frequented by newspaper people. They married in 1974.

The couple were regulars at the Waverly Farmers Market on 32nd Street, where on the hottest and most humid summer day, Father Hawtin turned out in his trademark vest and a broad-brimmed Panama.

Mrs. Hawtin, who was executive director of the Joseph Richey House, died in 2019.

Father Hawtin liked pheasant hunting, exotic cars, collecting canes,, and Saturday luncheons with Ms. Frome at Michael’s in Timonium, where he was partial to sipping a bloody mary. He also was a connoisseur of fine scotch, his daughter said.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lemmon Funeral Home, at 10 W. Padonia Road in Timonium. A Requiem Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at his church, at 11856 Mays Chapel Road in Timonium.

In addition to Ms. Frome, Father Hawtin is survived by a son, Nicholas Hawtin of Copenhagen, Denmark; another daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Hawtin of Glen Arm; a brother, Michael Hawtin of Hemel Hempstead, England; two sisters, Sheila King and Moira Hawtin, both of Manningtree, England; and five grandchildren.