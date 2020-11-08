Gregory P. Andorfer, former executive director of the Maryland Science Center, who helped create TV’s 'Cosmos’, dies

In 1986, he joined WQED in Pittsburgh, where he was vice president of national products and an executive producer. During his decade at the PBS affiliate, some of the programs he was associated with included "Everyday Science,' "Jobs: Not What They Used To Be -- the changing Face of Work in America,' that was hosted by Hodding Carter, and “Our Neighbor, Fred Rogers,” a 20th anniversary tribute to one of the station’s iconic figures.