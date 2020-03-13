Gordon H. Stills, former Baltimore City College principal, dies

In 1954 he became a city schools teacher and, among other assignments, taught at the Booker T. Washington School. He became chair of the English Department at Frederick Douglass High School and was assistant principal at the Calvert Education Center and Gwynns Falls Junior High School. In the 1960s he was a part-time proofreader at the Afro-American newspaper and was summer school principal at Clifton Park Junior High School.