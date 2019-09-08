Gordon M.F. Stick Jr., former Washington Post photographer, ex-Vermont town mayor, dies

Gordon M. Stick Jr., a former Washington Post photographer who was later mayor of Pittsfield, Vermont, died July 29 from Parkinson’s disease at Trinity House in Towson. The Jarrettsville resident was 88.
Gordon Malvern Fair Stick Jr., the son of Gordon M.F. Stick, Sr., executive vice president of F.X. Hooper Co. in Glen Arm, later a division of the Koppers Co., and his wife, Anne Howard Fitchett Stick, an officer of F.X. Hooper Co. , was born and raised in Glen Arm.
After graduating from the Gilman School in 1950, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in 1957 from the Johns Hopkins University where he was a member of Alpha Delta Phi, Omicron Delta Kappa, the Tudor and Stuart Club and had been a champion wrestler. He later attended Georgetown University Law School.
In 1964, he managed the Maryland Pavilion at the New York World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows. During the 1960s, he was a photographer for the Washington Post, and among his assignments in addition to covering national political conventions, was actress Marilyn Monroe, family members said.
While on an airplane, he met the former Elizabeth MacMillan, a stewardess, whom he later married. In the 1970s, they purchased property in Pittsfield, Vermont, where they lived in a diminutive wilderness cabin. He later served as mayor of the small Rutland County town.
After his marriage ended in divorce, he returned to Baltimore and married the former Jennifer Dale Yonkers. He later worked in real estate sales for Chase, Fitzgerald, Davis and Company, until he and his wife established Stick and Stick Real Estate. He retired in the 1990s.
The former Roland Park resident had been a member of the National Press Club and Maryland Press Club. He was also a member of The Society of the Cincinnati, Society of the War of 1812, St. George’s Society, St. Andrew’s Society, Sons of the Revolution and the Flag House.
Services were private.
Mr. Stick is survived by a son, Gordon M.F. Stick III of Baltimore; four daughters, Anne H. Stick of Baltimore, Sarah Wells Sell of Singapore, Fair Brooke Jenkins of Maui, Hawaii, and Margaret Waters Puentes of Newport News, Virginia; a brother, T. Howard F. Stick of Gladwyne, Pennsylvania; a sister, Anne H. Stick Hopkins of Bel Air; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. His second marriage ended in divorce.