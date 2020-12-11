Dr. Giraud V. Foster, who had dual careers as a gynecologist-obstetrician and an archaeologist, dies

In an autobiographical essay, Dr. Foster wrote that he “studied animal sacrifices from their bones, the making of ancient pottery using various X-ray techniques, read details on heavily corroded coins with xeroradiography, discovered how minerals were used in Roman times to sterilize surgical instruments and, by measuring the ratios of stable isotopes of oxygen and carbon in marble datable by stylist considerations and comparing them to marble similarly assayed from known Mediterranean quarries, worked out the history of the marble trade in Cyprus from Phoenician through Crusade times.”