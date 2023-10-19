Gilbert D. ‘Gil’ Marsiglia Sr., chair of Maryland Association of Realtors and training program developer, dies

Gilbert D. “Gil” Marsiglia Sr. was the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors' Salesman of the Year in 1971. (Handout)

Gilbert D. “Gil” Marsiglia Sr., chair of the Maryland Association of Realtors who oversaw the development of a training program for real estate agents, died Oct. 2 of chronic pulmonary fibrosis disease at his Lutherville home. He was 85.

“What a great, hardworking entrepreneur he was,” said David Charron, president of Metropolitan Regional Information Systems Inc., one of the nation’s largest multiple listing firms.

Advertisement

“He was a remarkably engaging man, a fierce competitor and honest to a fault. He was always a joy to work with,” he said. “Gil was also on my board and always gave constructive support. He was a lousy golfer, but a lot of fun to play with, which describes me as well.”

Harry A. Henderson has been a broker with Gilbert D. Marsiglia & Co. Inc. for 22 years.

Advertisement

“Gil was extremely knowledgeable, well known and willing to share and teach others,” Mr. Henderson said.

Gilbert Douglas Marsiglia Sr., son of John Marsiglia, who worked in real estate sales and owned General Automobile Electric Co., and Henrietta Caroline Seth Marsiglia, a homemaker, , was born in Baltimore and raised in Mount Vernon.

After graduating from what was then Loyola High School in Towson in 1957, Mr. Marsiglia earned both his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Baltimore.

Mr. Marsiglia joined the old Russell T. Baker & Co. real estate firm in 1968 and worked there until establishing his own firm, Gilbert D. Marsiglia & Co., in 1973.

So successful was Mr. Marsiglia that he was named Salesman of the Year in 1971 by the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors.

Mr. Marsiglia held leadership positions with the Central Maryland Multiple List Service, the Metropolitan Regional Information Systems and the Bright Multiple List Service, all of which aggregate property available for sale.

[ Jane Tunison Backstrom, collector of folk art and ERA advocate, dies ]

He was chair of the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors’ Charitable Foundation and president of the organization in 1998.

Mr. Marsiglia was president and chair of the Maryland Association of Realtors and a member of the board of the National Association of Realtors.

Advertisement

In 2008, he received the Life Achievement Award from the Maryland Association of Realtors.

“His resume was extensive and was easily 10 single-spaced pages,” Mr. Charron said. “He was smart as a whip.”

Mr. Marsiglia developed a training program that was used by hundreds of brokers.

“Gil excelled in training real estate newbies through his classes primarily in law and real estate principles,” Mr. Charron said.

“He never met a stranger and was a curious guy who always asked a lot of questions. Everybody he met, he’d engage them, would ask them a lot of questions, and valued their opinions and knew they might enhance his own,” he said.

Said Mr. Henderson: “His classes were excellent and thorough, and he gave his students the opportunity to grow and branch out, and that’s what attracted me to him.

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“He brought a lot of new people into the office and if they were willing to put in the time and effort, so was he. He just mentored so many agents who worked for him and he helped others.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 71 Mike Cranfield was the Maryland Zoo’s director of animal health who became head of The Gorilla Doctors. (Maryland Zoo)

For more than 25 years, Mr. Marsiglia maintained an office at Joppa Green in Lutherville.

“He was still working seven days a week and going into the office every day. He certainly left his mark in the real estate world,” said a daughter, Ann Marsiglia Little, of Stevenson. “His hobbies were real estate. He loved to work and his family.”

“He was still scratching and clawing his way into the office until the very end and coaching up his crew,” Mr. Charron said. “Gil was such a prince of a man.”

Mr. Marsiglia was a communicant of St. Joseph Parish in Texas in Baltimore County.

Due to construction at his church, a Mass was offered Oct. 13 at the Catholic Community of St. Xavier in Hunt Valley.

Advertisement

In addition to his daughter, Mr. Marsiglia is survived by his wife of 27 years, the former Salvatrice Rallo; three sons, Gilbert D. Marsiglia Jr., of Parkville, John Seth Marsiglia, of Patterson Park, and Patrick Edward Marsiglia, of St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands; another daughter, Diana West Janney, of Sparks; two sisters, Carolyne Walsh, of Forest Hill, and Diane Malone, of Reisterstown; and 12 grandchildren. An earlier marriage to Ann Kircher ended in divorce.