Dr. George D. Zuidema, former director of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, dies

“For a while, I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to go into medicine or another field of science, but several things helped me make up my mind,” he told The Sunday Sun in a 1964 profile. “My brother is a doctor and though he tried to talk me out of following in his footsteps that only encouraged me. I thought I might be able to contribute more in a positive way if I went into medicine. And I knew I would enjoy the contact with people.”