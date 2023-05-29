George Yungmann, real estate accountant and sailor, dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

George Yungmann, a real estate accountant and sailor, died of pancreatic cancer May 16 at home in Ellicott City. He was 80.

Mr. Yungmann was born July 5, 1942, in Baltimore to George Yungmann, a city firefighter, and Lillian Yungmann, a homemaker.

He grew up in Northeast Baltimore’s Belair-Edison neighborhood and graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1960, then from the University of Maryland in 1964.

Mr. Yungmann married Helen Krichten on June 2, 1965, but they divorced in 1999. He married Julie Wolhar on Feb. 13, 2001.

Mr. Yungmann worked from 1970 to 1999 for The Rouse Company, a commercial real estate development firm that purchased 14,000 acres in Howard County to develop Columbia in the 1960s and was instrumental in building the Inner Harbor during the 1970s.

In 1978, he was a founding member of the National Association of Real Estate Companies, which successfully lobbied to change accounting standards, set by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, to allow more investment in commercial and residential developments. When Mr. Yungmann left the Rouse Company in 1999, he went on to work for the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts.

“George was a pioneer in the way he led changes to financial accounting standards at a time when accounting rules were hurting real estate companies,” Liz Watson, a retired accountant said.

Ms. Watson said Mr. Yungmann gave her a job at 15 and helped mentor her through the business.

“I was just a kid in the neighborhood. He mentored and helped a lot of kids like me,” Ms. Watson said.

At home in Ellicott City, Mr. Yungmann left his doors open to the neighborhood.

“The whole county would be there every weekend. Furrow Avenue was the Howard County capital of kids. It was our teenage safe house,” said Damian O’Doherty, a childhood family friend. “All those young people that gathered at the Yungmann house still get together today. You can see them teaching in the public schools, constructing new buildings or leading our local fire department.”

Mr. Yungmann also enjoyed being on the water.

“Our childhood was going to Chesapeake Bay finding a cove and dropping anchor,” Lisa Hile, a daughter, said.

Mr. Yungmann said goodbye to the bay this past fall.

“He took his last sail in the fall as the season was ending,” a son, David Yungmann, said. “My dad knew all my friends. ... He got to know them and then he wanted to talk about school and help them get jobs.”

Mr. Yungmann kept working until the end of 2022.

The Yungmann family is hosting a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 8 at Witzke Funeral Home in Columbia and a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. June 9 at Chapelgate Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his wife, Julie, Mr. Yungmann is survived by their two children, George Yungmann Jr. and Samantha Yungmann, both of Chicago; three children from his marriage with Helen Krichten, David Yungmann of Glenwood, a Howard County Council member, Kevin Yungmann of Boonsboro and Lisa Hile of Edwards, Colorado; and seven grandchildren.