George R. Vaughan, retired Westinghouse Electric design engineer and Korean War veteran, dies

George R. Vaughan, a Korean War veteran and retired Westinghouse Electric Corporation design engineer who had worked on land-based, shipboard and airborne communications, died Nov. 6 at the Charlestown Retirement Community from complications from a fall.

The longtime Linthicum resident was 95.

“George was held in high esteem by management, his peers and customers,” Ray Smith, who had been Mr. Vaughan’s boss at Westinghouse, wrote in an email. “He participated in engineering design and program reviews not only for programs he was specifically assigned to but also served as a consultant on many other programs.”

Another Westinghouse colleague, Christopher Vale, wrote in an email, “He knew reliable data on performance of unique systems could be gathered from exhaustive testing and recording of results. He was meticulous in keeping records. He succeeded in a professional engineering practice.”

George Rooney Vaughan, son of James and Catherine Vaughan, soybean farmers, was born in Lafayette, Indiana, and raised on the family farm there, the third of four children.

His paternal grandfather had immigrated from Ireland in the 1840s and settled in Indiana.

After graduating from Jefferson High School, Mr. Vaughan earned a bachelor’s degree in 1950 from Purdue University, and then went to work for Owens Corning Fiberglas Co. in Columbus, Ohio, where he met and fell in loved with Eloise Hill.

The couple married in 1952.

Mr. Vaughan, who had served in the ROTC for four years, served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954. At the time of his discharge he had attained the rank lieutenant and had been the head instructor at Harlingen Air Force Base in Texas, in electronics and radar.

In 1954 during the Cold War, he began his career at Westinghouse’s Linthicum facility as a design engineer at a time when effort was underway to develop communication systems that were capable of withstanding an atomic blast.

“Westinghouse engineer John Boykin conceived a survivable data transmission system at Very Low Frequency, using carrier frequency one tenth of the lowest A.M. band,” Mr. Vale wrote in an email. “Mr. Vaughan performed like that practical arm of Mr. Boykin.”

The military embraced the V.L.F. system because it had proven “reliable in the presence of high radiation and very high noise,” Mr. Vale wrote. “This was all proven in bench tests by Mr. Vaughan.”

Mr. Vaughan was awarded five patents during his four decade career for innovative thinking that contributed to land-based, shipboard and space communication systems, and also for his work with weather satellites.

“By the early 1960s, George was the company’s expert on Analog-to-Digital Converters and Phase Locked Loops,” wrote Bob Barron, another Westinghouse colleague, in an email. “His pioneering work led directly to the development of new radar capabilities using (then new) digital signal processing.”

This work led Mr. Vaughan to earn the moniker of “Mr. Phase-Lock-Loop,” Mr. Barron said.

Mr. Vaughan was also a mentor to young engineers and taught an evening class at a Westinghouse-sponsored school that would assist them advancing in certain fields.

“Near the end of his career, he applied his expertise to the difficult problem of controlling particle beams for programs led by Los Alamos National Laboratory under the Strategic Defense Initiative,” Mr. Barron wrote.

Mr. Vaughan retired in 1994, and until his death, he and his siblings still owned and operated the family soybean farm back in Indiana.

He had been active in Linthicum community activities where he served as a Little League coach, scout leader, Home and School Association president and a swim team official.

Mr. Vaughan was an avid chess player, enjoyed playing tennis and goose hunting trips to the Eastern Shore.

He was a student of military history, particularly the Civil War, and was still conducting walking tours of the battlefield at Gettysburg into his 90s, especially where the ill-fated Pickett’s Charge took place on July 3, 1863.

He also remained a lifelong fan of Purdue football and basketball.

Mr. Vaughan and his wife, who moved to Charlestown Retirement Community in 2016, had been active communicants at St. Philip Neri Roman Catholic Church in Linthicum, where he also served as an usher for 50 years.

His wife of 68 years died in 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at Our Lady of the Angels Roman Catholic Church at Charlestown, 611 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville.

Mr. Vaughan is survived by four sons, Steven Vaughan of Elkridge, John Vaughan of Ellicott City, Christopher Vaughan of Homewood, and Thomas Vaughan of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; two daughters, Julia Donovan of Hampstead and Susan Kahn of Philadelphia; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Another son, Gregory Vaughan, died in 2022.