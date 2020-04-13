George M. Seal Jr., retired lumber purchasing agent and World War II veteran, dies

Jim Battles of Rockville, the elected governor of The Society of Mayflower Descendants, left, with George Murray Seal, Jr., a charter member of the group, after the "Compact Dinner" on Nov. 22, 2015, at the Inn at Brookville Farms in Brookville. The society gathers annually before Thanksgiving to celebrate the day in 1620 when the Mayflower survivors signed a compact that established the rules for their new society in America.(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)