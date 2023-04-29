Baltimore native George R. ‘Bob’ Ruhl III, head of baking supply business George R. Ruhl & Son, dies

George R. ‘Bob’ Ruhl III pictured in 1994 at the George Ruhl & Son bakery supply warehouse in Hanover. Started in 1789 by Conrad Ruhl as a flour and feed mill, the company is the oldest bakery supply house in the country. (CARLOS OSORIO / Associated Press)

George R. ‘Bob’ Ruhl III, former president of George R. Ruhl & Son Inc., a baking supply business established in 1789 that is one of the oldest family-owned businesses in Greater Baltimore, died of complications from a stroke April 18 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena. The Sherwood Forest resident was 77.

“Bob, I’ve always called him Bob, was a pillar of the baking industry for many years, and we’ve been a customer of his since 1990,” said Carl Hughes, director bakeries for Weis Markets. “He was pleasant to be around, easy to talk to, and you knew you were always on equal ground with him and I appreciated that.”

George Robert Ruhl III, son of George R. Ruhl Jr., president of George R. Ruhl & Son Inc., and Edwina Downes Ruhl, secretary-treasurer of the business, was born in Baltimore and raised in The Orchards neighborhood.

After graduating in 1964 from The Boys’ Latin School of Maryland, he worked for Eastern Stainless Steel before joining the family business in 1968.

“He worked in sales and in the office and warehouse, and if need be, would drive a delivery truck,” said a daughter, Erin McNamara Ruhl Helfferich of Annapolis, who is co-CEO with her brother, William Richardson Ruhl, who is also of Annapolis. ”He did it all.”

Mr. Ruhl took over the business from his father in 1972.

The business, C. Ruhl & Son, was founded in 1789 as a flour and feed milling operation by Conrad Ruhle, a German immigrant who later dropped the “e” from his name.

By the mid-1800s, the company had abandoned milling and became a flour distributor to Baltimore bakers.

The company’s warehouse was located on the Pratt Street waterfront and during the Great Baltimore Fire of 1904, as the fire approached, Mr. Ruhl’s great-grandfather jettisoned his entire product line into harbor waters. By the time the fire was extinguished, the only surviving item was a large safe, which is still a prominent fixture in the company’s office.

“The health department would kill me now for doing this. The flour on the outside swelled and sealed the barrels. The next day they went out in a rowboat and scooped up the barrels,” Mr. Ruhl explained in a 1994 Chicago Tribune profile. “They scooped the flour out from the middle of the barrels where it wasn’t wet and repackaged it.”

Not to be deterred, Mr. Ruhl’s great-grandfather purchased some used office furniture, including a desk that his great-grandson still used in his office, and was back in business the next day.

The company exited the feed business in 1915 as automobiles became popular and replaced horses as a method of transportation.

A second crisis loomed when his grandfather died and the company passed to Mr. Ruhl’s 18-year-old father, who had to battle competitors attempting to take over the business in 1929.

During the Great Depression, his father downsized, enabling the company to survive.

“My father made $500 during the Depression,” Mr. Ruhl explained in a 1999 interview with the Maryland Gazette, adding he didn’t think it was luck that saved the company. Rather, he thought it was probably a shrewd business maneuver by his father. Of Mr. Ruhl’s father’s 18 Baltimore competitors before the Depression, just two survived.

After going to work for his father in the early 1970s, the business model changed from servicing fading corner bakeries and instead focusing on chains.

Mr. Ruhl expanded the business from 20 product lines to 3,000, with George Ruhl & Son Inc. products being distributed throughout the mid-Atlantic region, mainly in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

It began selling sugar in 1950 and added mixes a decade later.

In 1993, Fortune magazine listed the company as the ninth-oldest business in the country, and three years later, the Rhode Island-based Institute for Family Enterprise recognized it as the oldest family-operated and -owned business in Maryland.

Previously located on Quad Avenue in East Baltimore, the business moved in 1990 to a 60,000-square-foot warehouse on Race Road in Hanover.

Mr. Ruhl’s corporate motto was: “Customer Service is Our Golden Ruhl.”

“Customers can go directly to the top and avoid red tape,” Mr. Ruhl said in the Food and Drink article. “Anybody can call anytime. We don’t shun the calls. We take every call.”

He added: “We are surviving because we adjust to the times. Every generation has treated the business not as something they’ve inherited, but something they could build on their own.”

“We are certainly one of his biggest customers,” said Mr. Hughes, who is in charge of Weis’ 198 store bakeries. “Bob was a unique man and from the old school. You’d make a business transaction, shake hands, and you knew the deal was 100 percent taken care of. That was the kind of man he was.”

Mr. Hughes added, “He treated all of his customers like they were family. He was a father-figure, very honest, and the kind of person you wanted to deal with.

George R. ‘Bob’ Ruhl III handed the business over to his children in 2008 but continued to come into the office several times a week.

Looking forward, Mr. Ruhl groomed his daughter and son, the sixth generation to take over the company.

“He turned over the business to us in 2008, but he continued to come in two or three days a week,” Ms. Helfferich said. “He never really retired and was semi-retired at his death.”

Last December, the company was merged into BakeMark USA, Ms. Helfferich said, but retains its identity.

Mr. Ruhl served on the board and eventually was president of the National Association of Flour Distributors. He was also a founding member of Dawn Distributor Advantage, which was “formed as a buying group for independent Dawn Foods distributors,” Ms. Helffferich said.

“Both organizations not only helped with the growth of the family business, but more importantly he formed lifelong friendships with many of the members,” she said.

The former Homeland resident, who had spent summers in Sherwood Forest and moved there permanently six years ago, was a member of the Baltimore Country Club, Naval Academy Golf Course and Bears Paw Country Club in Naples, Florida, where he and his wife, the former Kathleen McNamara, spent winters.

A celebration of life gathering will be held 1-3 p.m. May 5 at the Severn Inn, 1993 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis.

In addition to his wife of 58 years, and his son and daughter, Mr. Ruhl is survived by another daughter, Anne Downes “Downey” Ruhl Hinrichs of Annapolis; and eight grandchildren.