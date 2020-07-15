George E. Mitchell, longtime community leader remembered as a ‘champion for Park Heights,' dies

“George Mitchell was a champion for Park Heights,” Baltimore City Councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton said in a statement. “Under his vision, the Langston Hughes Center became a place where children came to read, speak foreign languages and play basketball and baseball. He used the center as an incubator for small businesses and a place where Seniors felt safe and respected. George Mitchell fed thousands of families and individuals every week from his center and was always looking to do more. You could hear his laughter all over Park Heights and you could see and feel his influence in every issue that impacted the community. I will miss his wise words. I will miss my dear friend. He would want us to continue to look out for each other and look out for his beloved Park Heights.”