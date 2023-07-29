George Grohs, a retired master carpenter and sports fan, dies

George E. Grohs, a retired master carpenter and sports fan, died June 22 at Atlee Hill Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Westminster. The longtime Eldersburg resident was 83.

No cause of death was available, according to a daughter, Anita Bradley of Westminster.

George Erwin Grohs, son of George Grohs, a carpenter, and Margarete Grohs, was born and raised in Schwabach, Germany.

He attended school through the eighth grade when he enrolled in a technical school where he studied carpentry.

He left Germany in 1957, and after an 11-day voyage, landed in New York City where he was met by an uncle who drove him to Baltimore.

Mr. Grohs served in the Army as a specialist 4 and sharpshooter from 1959 until being discharged in 1962.

George E. Grohs was an avid soccer, Orioles and Ravens fan.

In 1963, he married Oslinde J. Model, and in 1981 the couple settled in Eldersburg.

He worked for Charles J. Frank Construction Co. for 40 years until retiring in 1994.

Mr. Grohs was a member of the Baltimore Kickers, a German social organization.

His wife of 52 years, who was a production worker at the old Maryland Cup Co. in Owings Mills, died in 2015.

A celebration of life service is private.

In addition to Ms. Bradley, Mr. Grohs is survived by another daughter, Chris Smith of Eldersburg; a sister, Anneliese Stocker of Wolkersdorf, Germany; two grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.