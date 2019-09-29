George Bennett Gordon, retired IBM executive, dies

George Bennett Gordon, a retired IBM executive and recreational sailor, died in his sleep of complications of cancer July 25 at his Charleston, South Carolina, home. The former Roland Park and Gibson Island resident was 80.
Born in Baltimore and raised on Gibson Island, he was the son of Basil Gordon, a reporter for the old Baltimore News-Post, and his wife, Helen Freeman Williams. He attended the Gilman School and earned a degree at Franklin & Marshall University. He served in the Marine Corps and later joined IBM and was based in Baltimore. He was involved in sales and marketing and also did technical support for mainframe computers.
A recreational sailor, Mr. Gordon owned an Olsen 38 sailboat named the Kelpie. After retiring from IBM, he sailed aboard the boat for six years and called at the Baltimore harbor, Charleston, South Carolina, and other East Coast spots.
“He was a vibrant and enthusiastic raconteur of widespread interests and had stories of his high jinks in Baltimore,” said a friend, Jonathan Hyde of Gibson Island. “He was considered family to my family. When his father died, George became an informally adopted son to the Hydes."
He moved to Charleston, South Carolina, about 20 years ago.
He was a member of the Society of the Cincinnati, the Society of Colonial Wars, and enjoyed participating in the meetings of the Medical History Society of Charleston.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at St. Christopher’s by the Sea Church on Gibson Island.
Survivors include a daughter, Piper Gordon Barnard of Atascadero, California.