George A. Breschi, a Towson attorney who specialized in estate and tax work, died of complications following heart surgery Feb. 13 at Franklin Square Medical Center. He was 75 and lived in the Springdale section of Cockeysville.
He was born outside Florence, Italy, to Carlo and Metella Breschi, who worked for the U.S. ambassador. The family was invited to come to the U.S. and settled on Westfield Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.
Mr. Breschi attended St. Dominic School and was a 1962 graduate of Loyola High School at Blakefield, where he played on the school’s football team.
“He played football in high school and was well known on campus as a gentle giant,” said his daughter, Nicole Breschi Gedney of Lutherville.
Mr. Breschi, a tackle on the Blakefield team, was twice named an honorable mention in the Sunpapers’ All Maryland Scholastic Football Team. He played before 10,000 spectators at the 1961 Thanksgiving Day Loyola-Calvert Hall match, where his team scored a 38-12 victory.
He earned a degree in accounting at what is now Loyola University Maryland and worked at the Internal Revenue Service to put himself through the University of Baltimore School of Law.
While working a part-time job at a Sinclair gas station, he went into Stieffel’s Bakery in Hamilton and met his future wife, June Wagner, who worked at the shop.
Mr. Breschi did not immediately notice her, but when a friend told him that she dropped a tray of cakes after he left the bakery. He returned to the shop and asked her for a date. They courted for seven years and married in 1968.
After getting his law degree, he left the Internal Revenue Service and established a law practice with Charles A. Chiapparelli, who was later named a judge.
Mr. Breschi subsequently joined a Towson-based law practice with Eric DiNenna and James Mann.
“He was a brilliant tax attorney,” said his former law partner, James Mann. “George had all the professional accomplishments that anyone could have. His clients appreciated that they could speak to him and he would not judge or chastise them. He was a merciful man who never left you with the feeling you were less in his eyes.”
Mr. Breschi worked in tax, real estate and contract law. He never retired and later ran his office as a single practitioner at the old Mercantile Safe-Deposit and Trust Building in Towson.
“My father had been an accounting major, and he loved numbers,” said his daughter. “He also loved his work as much as anyone. His clients were devoted to him because he had the ability to sort out their problems. They in turn recommended him to their friends.”
His daughter also said, “He liked tackling problems. He was that way with his family as well. He was the person you went to to help out a situation. His amazing sense of humor could brighten any situation.
“He was a family man in the truest sense, and his unconditional love, support and devotion to his family,” she said. “Nothing brought him more joy than when his family was together either to celebrate a holiday, a birthday or just have a bite to eat after church. He would just drop in for a minute after work, unannounced, to hold a grandchild."
Mr. Breschi was a Baltimore Colts season ticket holder.
“Like other men, he literally cried when the team left,” his daughter said. “He later rooted for the Ravens, Notre Dame Irish football and Carolina lacrosse."
A funeral Mass was offered Feb. 19 at the Church of the Nativity in Timonium, where he was a member.
In addition to his daughter and wife of nearly 52 years, who assisted her husband in his law practice, survivors include a son, Charles Breschi of Glen Arm; two other daughters, Danielle Ponieman of Towson and Christina Renninger of Baltimore; two brothers, Dr. Louis Breschi of Towson and Robert Breschi of Timonium; two sisters, Maria Lombardi of Baltimore and Angela Stebbings of New Freedom, Pennsylvania; and eight grandchildren.