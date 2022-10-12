Dr. Genevieve E. ‘Gene’ Matanoski, the longest-serving faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, dies

Dr. Genevieve E. ‘Gene’ Matanoski, standing in front of Swann Park in 2007, wrote a study in 1976 that described the contamination in the area. (BARBARA HADDOCK TAYLOR / Baltimore Sun)

Dr. Genevieve E. “Gene” Matanoski, an epidemiologist and the longest-serving faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who was internationally known for her work in toxic exposure research, died of a heart attack Oct. 2 at Sinai Hospital. The Reisterstown resident was 92.

“Gene was the combination of the very caring pediatrician who was very gentle and warm when working with children,” said Dr. Karen Kruse Thomas, school historian and author of “Health and Humanity: A History of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health 1935-1985,” in a telephone interview.

“She also had a bulldog determination in getting justice for people who had toxic exposure,” Dr. Thomas also said.

The former Genevieve E. Murray, daughter of James J. Murray, a lawyer and high school principal, and Genevieve E. McNally Murray, a schoolteacher, was born in Salem, Massachusetts, and raised in Andover, Massachusetts.

After graduating in 1947 from Punchard High School in Salem, she earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1951 from Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and her medical degree in 1955 from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

She was married in 1955 to Carroll Matanoski, who later became director of Damascus House, an Anne Arundel County substance abuse treatment center. While raising their five children, Dr. Matanoski completed both residency training in pediatrics and a doctorate in public health at Hopkins.

And while she continued to see outpatient patients at Hopkins for nearly 50 years, the primary focus of her life’s work was medical research.

Dr. Matanoski began her career at Hopkins in 1958 as a research associate in epidemiology and in 1976 became the ninth woman at Bloomberg to be appointed full professor with tenure. In 1978, she was the founding director of the occupational and environmental epidemiology training program, which she headed until 2010. This was a “period when her specialty, the environmental epidemiology of cancer, rocketed to prominence,” wrote Dr. Thomas in announcing Dr. Matanoski’s death to her Bloomberg colleagues.

“Some of her most famous work was on committees to evaluate health risks in veterans from wartime exposures. One study found an elevated risk of several chronic medical conditions among members of the U.S. Army Chemical Corps. in Vietnam. In another study of 15,000 Gulf War veterans, both women veterans and partners of male veterans had higher rates of pregnancies resulting in miscarriage, as well as infants born with birth defects,” Dr. Thomas wrote.

As a fellow of the College of Preventive Medicine and chair of the American College of Epidemiology, Dr. Matanoski pioneered in organizing cancer registries to “generate the data necessary to find the populations at highest risk and mount preventive interventions,” Dr. Thomas wrote.

As director of the cancer registries of Maryland and Washington, Dr. Matanoski was able to identify geographic cancer clusters and testified to Congress on the dangers of household radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking.

As chief adviser to the Maryland Cancer Registry, Dr. Matanoski told The Sun in a 1995 article that the “link between diet and cancer remains clouded,” but the “best evidence, however, suggests that unhealthful foods play some role in colorectal, breast and prostate cancer. In Maryland she said, poor diet may contribute to 17 percent of cancer deaths.”

Dr. Thomas wrote: “She also helped convince policymakers to expand the scope of exposure databases — originally used to enforce industrial pollution regulations — to collect data on how toxic exposures impacted human health.”

She described Dr. Matanoski as a “pioneering thinker, a tireless investigator, and a passionate advocate,” and said her “discoveries had made a lasting impact in epidemiology and improved health on a grand scale.”

Dr. Genevieve E. ‘Gene’ Matanoski specialized in toxic exposure research. (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Dr. Matanoski’s work made her an outstanding leader in numerous government agencies and other institutes that were dedicated to protecting public and environmental health.

Her chairwomanships at the Environmental Protection Agency reviewed risks from radiation, dioxin mercury and arsenic.

In 1976, Dr. Matanoski wrote a study that revealed a high concentration of arsenic in the soil of Swann Park, which eventually resulted in the South Baltimore park’s closing in 2007.

“An EPA-funded study done in the 1970s by a Johns Hopkins scientist found lung cancer deaths more than three times the normal rate in the neighborhood around Swann Park,” The Sun reported in 2007. “The deaths were linked to arsenic dust that blew from an adjacent Allied Chemical Co. pesticide factory that closed in 1976.”

In a collaboration with the late Dr. Lawrence “Larry” Grossman, a pioneer in the field of DNA repair and a Bloomberg colleague, she explored the molecular epidemiology of DNA repair, which they identified as a biomarker for skin cancer risk.

For years, Dr. Matanoski wrote Women’s Health, a syndicated column that was distributed by the Medical Tribune News Service and published in The Sun and other newspapers.

Her work revealed that women have more chest pain than men and died suddenly at greater rates than men, and that they suffered more silent heart attacks. She advised them to give up smoking, exercise regularly, lose weight if they were 20% overweight, reduce fats and sugars in their diets, and control blood pressure.

Dr. Matanoski was 91 when she retired from Bloomberg last year.

“She was a meticulous researcher with a razor-sharp mind who was devoted to accurate results,” wrote a son, Vincent J. Matanoski, of Monkton, in a biographical profile of his mother. “Her ability to work well with others meant she excelled in team research settings. ... She was incredibly energetic and hardworking”

Dr. Matanoski enjoyed singing opera, performing in community theater, camping and gardening, and she owned several racehorses.

She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Glyndon, where she was both music and choir director.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Monday at her church.

In addition to her son, Dr. Matanoski is survived by three other sons, Gregory J. Matanoski and Joseph C. Matanoski, both of Reisterstown, and Dennis F. Matanoski of Jarrettsville; a daughter, Mary Katherine Herbig of Jarrettsville; and a granddaughter. Her marriage ended in divorce.