Frederick Peightal Jr., retired Kaiser Aluminum salesman and former physical education teacher, dies

Frederick Martin Peightal Jr., a retired Kaiser Aluminum regional sales manager and former Baltimore County physical education teacher and coach, died of cancer June 13 at his home in Bermuda Dunes, Calif. The former Hunt Valley resident was 78.

Born in Huntingdon, Pa., he was the son of Frederick M. Peightal Sr., who worked for county government, and his wife, Helen White, a Kresge’s sales associate. He earned a degree in physical education at Lock Haven University, where he was a quarterback on the school’s football team. He was later inducted into the university’s Athletic Hall of Fame for leading his football teams to three championship seasons. He was also listed in the school’s business hall of fame.

“He lived life large – first-born, only son, tall, handsome, star athlete, and avid sports fan,” said his daughter, Elizabeth A. Peightal of Timonium,

Mr. Peighton moved to Towson in 1962 and initially settled in the Donnybrook Apartments near Stevenson Lane. He began teaching physical education in the Baltimore County schools system and was assigned to Grange Elementary School in Dundalk and Dumbarton Junior High School. He later lived in Cockeysville and Hunt Valley.

He met his future wife, Mary Steele, at Baltimore County restaurant, the old Pine Ridge Inn.

In 1966 he switched professions and joined the American Can Co. on Boston Street. His primary sales account was the Philip Morris International in Richmond, Va., to whom he sold packaging related to tobacco products.

Family members said this job led to Mr. Peightal’s next position, with Kaiser Aluminum. He had experience with the aluminum inner liners for cigarette packs and used that knowledge to call on businesses using metals. He worked widely in the aerospace industry and locally with Martin Marietta officials. He worked in the Kaiser rod, bar and wire division and sold large aluminum sheets to the auto industry.

“Fred helped me get started at Kaiser. He showed me the ins and outs of the business,” said William Frederick “Bill” Bellnap, a retired National Can Co. vice president who lives in Taos, N.M. “He was a great teacher and he was a good golfer too.”

“My father seemed to know people wherever he went and loved to go to Orioles, Colts and Baltimore Clippers games,” his daughter said. “He really found his calling in sales and marketing. He excelled at selling and loved his expense account – entertaining clients at PGA tournaments, providing tickets to Baltimore Colts and Orioles games, college football games and hosting many evenings at fine dining restaurants.”

He was a regular at The Prime Rib, the Turf Inn, Thompson’s Seagirt House, Johnny Unitas’ Golden Arm and Peerce’s Plantation. He enjoyed steaks and crab dishes.

“He was outgoing and gregarious. He was quick to become one of your friends,” said his son, Frederick M. “Freddie” Peightal III of Jackson Hole, Wyo. “He was a recognizable guy. He had a good memory for faces, and even if he did not know you, he made you think he did.”

He annually attended the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Ga, where he rented a house to entertain clients. One of Mr. Peightal’s prized possession was a LeRoy Neiman signed print of Jack Nicklaus at the Masters.

Mr. Peighton retired as a divisional sales manager for Kaiser in 1998.

He was also a member at the Country Club of Maryland — where Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas played with him — and the Eagle’s Nest Country Club, where he played many rounds of golf with friends. During his career he achieved five holes-in-one.

He also hosted tailgate parties at the Cornell games and the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournaments. He owned a home in Ocean City where he spent his summers. After his son moved to Jackson Hole, he lived there from May to October.He also worked part time at Teton Pines Country Club in Wilson, Wyo.

He enjoyed watching the Golf Channel, ESPN, college football and NFL games. He attended his son’s lacrosse games at St Paul’s School for Boys.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Jackson Hole, Wyo. A second service is planned Nov. 25 at Palm Desert, Calif.

In addition to his daughter and son, survivors include his wife of 47 years, Mary S. Peightal, a retired Maryland Blue Cross and Blue Shield director of informational technology; two sisters, Cheryl P. Ritchey and Barbara S. Purdy of Huntingdon, Pa.; and three grandchildren.

jacques.kelly@baltsun.com