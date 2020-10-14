Frank J. Rock, postal supervisor and Johns Hopkins athletic worker, dies

Frank John Rock, a retired Post Office supervisor who also worked in the Johns Hopkins University athletic department, died of complications of diabetes Sept. 11 at his Charles Village home. He was 84.
Born in Baltimore and raised on Hampden Avenue, he was the son of August Rock and his wife, Babette. He attended Robert Poole School and was a 1954 graduate of Baltimore City College, playing on its golf team. He attended the University of Baltimore.
He joined the U.S. Post Office and was a carrier at the Govans Station. He was later assigned to the downtown main post office where he was a supervisor. He retired nearly 20 years ago.
Mr. Rock also worked in the Johns Hopkins University’s athletic center on the Homewood campus.
A golf enthusiast, he notched three holes-in-one in his career. He often played at Clifton Park and belonged to a group called the Duffers.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Katherine E. Pohler, a teacher at A Child’s Place on the campus of the Notre Dame of Maryland University; two sons, William “Ken” Rock of Lutherville and Michael “Drew” Rock of Rodgers Forge; a daughter, Elizabeth “Betsy” Farrell of North Carolina; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A daughter, Susan “Kandi” Rock died in 1989.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 at the chapel of Notre Dame of Maryland University, 4701 N, Charles Street.