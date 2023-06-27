Dr. Frank S. Palmisano, general practitioner who saw patients at his Hamilton neighborhood office, dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dr. Frank S. Palmisano Jr., a general practitioner who saw patients at his Hamilton neighborhood office, died of kidney, liver and heart failure Saturday at Gilchrist Hospice Care in Towson. The Stoneleigh resident was 82.

Born in Danville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Frank S. Palmisano Sr., who owned and operated a York Road sandwich shop, and Alberta Palmisano.

The family moved to Baltimore when he was six months old and settled on Walther Avenue. He attended the old St. Dominic School, was a 1958 graduate of Loyola High School at Blakefield and earned a degree at what is now Loyola University Maryland.

He belonged to the Reserve Officers Training Corps and became an accomplished marksman. Dr. Palmisano was a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine and an intern at Union Memorial Hospital.

Her served in the Army and achieved the rank of captain. While on assignment in Korea, he was part of the medical team responsible for examining the health of the crew who had been aboard the U.S.S. Pueblo when it was taken captive by North Korea.

The ship, used for spying and intelligence-gathering, had been monitoring radio signals from North Korea. It was seized and captured in early 1968. There were 83 crew members on board, facing torture and held until they were released at the end of the year.

In 1974, he met his future wife, Linda Pechulis. They couple had a blind date and went to the old Green Dolphin on Pulaski Highway that evening.

Dr. Palmisano became a general practitioner in Rosedale for 11 years and eventually opened his own private practice in the Hamilton neighborhood of Baltimore City, where he served the community for 36 years.

He bought the practice of Dr. Sebastian Russo, another family physician, who died in 1981.

“My husband was humble and selfless. He never wanted anything and was slow to anger,” said his wife. “It didn’t matter to him if people didn’t have medical insurance. In the early days of his practice, he made house calls, and his patients loved that attention.”

She said that he arrived at homes in his Chevrolet Camaro but later drove Chryslers, used Chevrolets and a used Cadillac.

“He was not a showy guy,” his wife said.

He bought a Harford Road rowhouse that became his medical office. The front door was reached via a flight of steps, and he often went outdoors and assisted patients with mobility issues.

“He was an old-fashioned physician who took the time a patient needed,” said Dr. John T. Evelius, a colleague. “It was a neighborhood practice, and a lady across the street would bring him morning coffee in a fruit jar.”

Dr. Palmisano, who remained an avid marksman, was a hunter and enjoyed skeet shooting, as well as being a fan of the Orioles and Ravens. He belonged to the Carney Rod & Gun Club.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home at 6500 York Road. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Roman Catholic Church of the Nativity at 20 East Ridgely Road in Timonium.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Pechulis Palmisano, who was her husband’s office manager; two sons, Trey Palmisano of Bel Air and Chris Palmisano of Lutherville; a daughter, Leah Coard of Severna Park; a brother, Robert Palmisano of Baltimore; and eight grandchildren.