Frank ‘Obie’ O’Brien, former IRS special agent and avid runner and softball player, dies

After graduating in 1958, Mr. O’Brien began working for the IRS, eventually rising to special agent for corporate audits. He worked on the case built against Mr. Agnew, who pleaded no contest to one felony charge of tax evasion, and was invited annually by Marvin J. Garbis, who went from being a trial attorney in the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice to a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, to tax law courses he taught as a member of the University of Maryland faculty.