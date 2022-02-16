Francis Jerome ‘Frank’ McCauley, retired Social Security Administration statistician, dies

Francis Jerome “Frank” McCauley, a retired Social Security Administration statistician and family patriarch, died of heart failure Jan. 21 at the Charlestown Retirement Community. The former Ellicott City resident was 91.
Born in Glen Burnie, he was the son of Agatha and Jerome McCauley. He was a Glen Burnie High School graduate.
“Like many other children of the Great Depression, he spent his infancy sleeping in a drawer in his parents’ one-bedroom apartment,” said his granddaughter Chrissie Collett. “He raised pigeons, chickens, and sold his mother’s hand-crocheted doilies to help support his family.”
Mr. McCauley met his future wife, Mary Regina “Jean” Ashcroft, at a Loyola College dance. She said it was the “best thing that ever happened to him.” He identified himself as “Harry” because he attended the event with friends named Tom and Dick.
When he was introduced to her parents, he fessed up to his real name. The couple married Sept. 27, 1957, at St. Bernardine’s Church.
They spent the early years of their marriage in Linthicum and later moved to the Dunloggin neighborhood in Ellicott City and lived on Rock Meadow Drive for more than 50 years.
“Their love story spanned six decades, and it was no surprise to those who knew him that Frank died only two months after his loving bride, my grandmother Jean, who died at the end of November,” said his granddaughter.
After high school, Mr. McCauley joined the Coast Guard and served in the Korean War. He sailed through the Panama Canal to California and back again to his final posting in New Jersey.
After leaving the service he worked for the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Co. and Montgomery Ward while attending night school at what was then Loyola College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
After graduating, Mr. McCauley worked with the Census Bureau in Suitland.
“The family only had one car, which my grandfather wanted to leave at home for his family to use,” his granddaughter Chrissie said. “He got creative in how he commuted from Linthicum to Suitland.
“Each morning he would climb down the hill from Hammonds Ferry Road to the Baltimore-Washington Parkway shoulder where his carpool would pick him up,” she said.
Mr. McCauley later worked for the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn.
“His thoroughness, attention to detail and his disarming sense of humor, mostly self-deprecating, gave him a long and successful career,” she said. “He was a true extrovert. He never met a stranger and was happiest in a room full of people.”
She described him as a man who was often the first to arrive and last to leave, especially if food was spread out. He was liked to graze at a table and chatted up everyone who passed him.
“He was a skillful navigator ... expert on buying used cars and finding any government job opening,” she said.
Mr. McCauley was a family man.
“No occasion was too small for him to attend,” his granddaughter said. “He spent hours at family dinners, birthdays, recitals, baptisms, graduations, weddings, promotion ceremonies and sidelines of sporting events.”
Mr. McCauley was a doting grandfather and liked to help his grandchildren.
“Any offhand question from me would often be answered with pages and pages of research, printouts from the library with his handwritten notes in the margins,” his granddaughter said. “The notes and his voice messages started with the current date, time, his location, and the weather.”
She described him as “notorious for pinching his pennies” and collecting giveaway swag items.
“He had a box of pens from almost every business in Howard County and beyond,” she said. “He wore the same clothes for decades, and his favorite saying was ‘I never turn anything down but my collar.’”
Mr. McCauley frequented Ellicott City businesses along Route 40.
He told his family he was running errands and would be gone all day. He stopped by his favorite businesses, Miller Brothers Chevrolet, Shannon’s Saloon, Pig Pickers (formerly Crab Shanty), Gramp’s Attic Books, The Trolley Stop, and Play it Again Sports.
“He loved automobiles and was curious about the car business. He also had a great sense of humor,” said Bob Palmer, general manager of Miller Brothers Chevrolet Cadillac. “He was interested in what we appraised cars for. Numbers fascinated him.”
“I met him in 1978 and we had a long relationship and it took me seven years to sell him his first car. He brought his two Labradors with him. He would always try to get a good deal for his family and made sure his family were well taken care of. " “This is a family-owned business and he treated the showroom like an old-fashioned barbershop where he met his friends. He loved cars and he loved motors. He was also just a good soul.”
Said Jeff Tolton, manager of Play It Again Sports: “He had a nickname for everyone at the shop. ”He was interested in wheeling and dealing, and came by once a week, easily.”
On more than one occasion, these businesses that he visited fielded calls from his impatient wife asking, “Where is McCauley?”
A funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. June 11 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Ellicott City.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen White of Ellicott City and Eileen Fenwick of Port Orange, Florida; a son, David McCauley of Hampton, Virginia; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three stepgrandchildren and 11 stepgreat-grandchildren. His wife, a Saint Agnes Hospital lab worker, died in November.