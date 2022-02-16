Francis Jerome ‘Frank’ McCauley, retired Social Security Administration statistician, dies

“I met him in 1978 and we had a long relationship and it took me seven years to sell him his first car. He brought his two Labradors with him. He would always try to get a good deal for his family and made sure his family were well taken care of. " “This is a family-owned business and he treated the showroom like an old-fashioned barbershop where he met his friends. He loved cars and he loved motors. He was also just a good soul.”