Frank V. ‘Bo’ Boozer Jr., Towson lawyer focused on liquor licensing, commercial transactions and criminal defense, dies

Frank V. “Bo” Boozer Jr., a Towson lawyer and member of the firm of Covahey & Boozer, P.A., whose legal expertise was in liquor licensing, commercial transactions and criminal defense, died from an embolism July 4 at his Rodgers Forge home. He was 42.

“Bo was a very fine Baltimore County lawyer, and was an everyday presence arguing cases in our court,” said Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Robert E. Cahill Jr., in an emailed statement. “He was highly regarded handling matters with competence and care for his clients. Our community was shocked to hear of his passing and he will certainly be missed.”

“As a lawyer, Bo was fair, reasonable and always prepared,” Baltimore County District Court Judge Karen A. Pilarski wrote in an email. “As our friend, we knew him to be funny, kind, giving and ever so humble. This world is a little less bright without that huge smile that Boalways wore. No matter how busy he was or what he had going on in his own life, Bo always had time for his friends and his family was his number one priority.”

Bruce E. Covahey was not only a member of the same firm, their offices were next door to each other.

“The big thing about Bo was that the firm was a reflection of who he was,” Mr. Covahey said. “He was quick-witted and could step into a courtroom on short notice and hold his own, because he had a lot of wisdom to draw on. He liked being a lawyer and was good at it. He liked his clients and some of them developed into friendships.”

Frank Vernon Boozer Jr., who was known as Bo, was the son of Frank Vernon Boozer Sr., a lawyer and former state delegate and senator, and Diane Hughes Boozer, was born in Washington and raised in the Charlesbrooke neighborhood of Baltimore County.

In his youth, Mr. Boozer attended summer camp at Echo Hill in Worton, Kent County, where he later became a counselor and made many lifelong friends, family members said.

He was a 1997 graduate of St. Paul’s School where he played varsity lacrosse, ice hockey and participated in the travel abroad program to Spain. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2001 from Dickinson College where he had been a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

During his undergraduate years, he spent a semester doing an internship at The Washington Center in Washington, and in 2004, obtained his law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

“Bo was a friend to both me and my husband, Fran Pilarski. Fran is a lawyer in Towson. He and Bo went to UB law school at the same time, even sitting next to each other in classes,” Judge Pilarsaki wrote. “Fran and I enjoyed our time with Bo and Liz.”

After clerking for Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Bollinger, Mr. Boozer joined the Towson law firm of Covahey & Boozer, P.A., where his legal expertise was in liquor licensing, commercial transactions and criminal defense. He had not retired at his death.

Alex Bushel, a partner in the Baltimore law firm of Abramoff & Bushel LLC, and Mr. Boozer had been friends for 12 years and were former members of the Maryland Club. They also enjoyed playing squash together, and discussing cases.

“Bo was very willing to do trial work when some lawyers from the best law schools and firms were scared about going into court. He was not,” Mr. Bushel said.

“The nature of his practice was to appear in district and federal courts. He had no stage fright or fear whatsoever and had a wide range of legal expertise. He handled liquor board, criminal, real estate cases and business setups,” he said. “He had a broad practice in this day and age.”

He added: “Bo had a wry sense of humor and was very much like John Mortimer’s character in ‘Rumpole of the Bailey.’”

Brad Hersey, who has served in the Office of the Public Defender since 2004 where he represents patients from the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, had also been a law school friend.

“We went to law school together, as did my wife, and we were in the same class,” Mr. Hersey said. “Also, he went to Dickinson and we went to Gettysburg, so we were rivals in the Centennial Conference. As a person, Bo was intellectually curious and his conversation was engaging. We would talk about the Supreme Court or politics, and because he was so very smart, you always got something out of it. If he had a mental health case, he’d come to me and we’d bounce ideas off of each other.”

In 2010, he married the former Elizabeth “Liz” Reese, who is an attorney adviser for the Social Security Administration, and the couple later moved to a home on Stevenson Lane in Rodgers Forge.

Mr. Hersey called Mr. Boozer an attentive friend.

“Bo was always there wen there was something important. When our son was born, he was right there with a gift, and he did the same thing for our daughter Lulu. He came to the house with a gift,” he recalled. “He was just always very kind and thoughtful. He was there to celebrate with you.”

Mr. Boozer was an inveterate fan of ice hockey, politics, history, golf and travel. Last year, he traveled to Belize and Guatemala to visit the Mayan ruins.

He was also a dog lover and something of a movie buff.

“Bo loved dogs and to show how smart he was, he named his English bulldog Otho after a Roman emperor,” Mr. Hersey said. “After all, how many people name their dogs after Roman emperors?”

“He gave me a list of 50 movies that I needed to watch,” Mr. Covahey said. “He’d recommend a movie, and then add, ‘But I know you’ll never watch it.’ But I better start watching them now.”

Plans for a celebration-of-life gathering to be held at St. Paul’s School in late summer or early fall, are incomplete.

In addition to his wife of 12 years, Mr. Boozer is survived by his son, Edward West “Teddy” Boozer, who was born in June; a daughter, Poppy Elizabeth Boozer, 6, a Calvert School student; his parents, of Sparks; and two brothers, Andrew Vernon Boozer of Riviera Beach, and Douglas Lee Boozer of Milton, Delaware; and many nieces and nephews.