Francis L. Wiegmann Sr., retired industrial engineer, dies

Francis L. Wiegmann Sr., a retired CSX industrial engineer who was a volunteer and an accomplished weaver and knitter, died July 17 at Oak Crest Village Retirement Community of complications of Alzheimer’s disease. The longtime Parkville resident was 87.
Francis Leonard Wiegmann Sr., son of Frederick Wiegmann, a bookkeeper, and his wife, Ida Kremer Wiegmann, a secretary, was born at home on Clinton Street in Highlandtown, where he was also raised.
After graduating in 1951 from the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, he went to work as a draftsman for the old Glenn L. Martin Co. in Middle River. Several months later he was chosen by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad to enter a cooperative program at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in 1958 in industrial engineering.
He began his career that year with the B&O, predecessor of CSX, specializing in systems design for a wide range of projects that included railroad yards, terminals and loading facilities, until taking early retirement in 1988.
Following his retirement, Mr. Wiegmann engaged in numerous volunteer activities and was a longtime active communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church in Baynesville, where he taught adult and children’s education, sang in the choir and was a lector and a Boy Scout leader.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was awarded Knight of the Year in 2003.
He and his wife of 67 years, the former Cecilia Klaus, whom he met at the old Skateland roller rink on Highland Avenue, were active members of a German and Austrian folk dancing group for more than two decades. They had lived at the Parkville retirement community for 10 years.
“He was also an incredible hobbyist who could build or design anything,” said a son, Dr. Francis L. Wiegmann Jr. of Cockeysville.
Mr. Wiegmann was an accomplished weaver and knitted Icelandic wool sweaters and hats. He constructed an addition to his Parkville home, carved handmade puppets and created patterns and designs for his wife, who was a seamstress. He also built and upholstered furniture and maintained a large vegetable garden from which he and his wife preserved and canned their bounty.
A funeral Mass was offered July 27 at St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church in Fallston.
In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by three other sons, Mark Wiegmann of Elkridge, Brian Wiegmann of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Eric Wiegmann of Japan; a daughter, Judy Boyce of Bel Air; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.