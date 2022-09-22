Francis X. Gallagher Jr., a lawyer-turned-investment banker and co-founder of Charlesmead Advisors, dies

Francis X. Gallagher Jr., a former lawyer and partner in Venable LLP who later became an investment banker and a co-founder of Charlesmead Advisors, died Aug. 11 at his Mount Vernon neighborhood home. He was 62.

No cause of death was available.

Francis Xavier Gallagher Jr. was the son of Francis X. Gallagher Sr., an attorney for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore, and Mary Inez Kelly Gallagher Michels, a community volunteer. Mr. Gallagher Jr. was born in Baltimore and raised in Northwood and Homeland.

He was a 1977 graduate of what was then Loyola High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in history in 1981 from Georgetown University. He obtained a law degree in 1986 with honors from Georgetown University Law Center.

Mr. Gallagher began his law career in mergers and acquisitions and security law practice in 1986 with the New York-based firm of Winthrop, Stimson, Putnam & Roberts, now Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. He was later assigned to the firm’s London office for three years. He returned to Baltimore in 1993 and joined Venable LLP, where he was named partner in 1995.

Mr. Gallagher left Venable and became an investment banker in 1997. At Legg Mason, he became a managing director and headed the telecommunications industry groups. From 2005 to 2011, he held a similar position with Stifel Nicolaus Weisel.

In 2011, he was a co-founder and managing partner of Charlesmead Advisors LLC, a boutique investment banking firm, a position he held until August, when he joined Alpina Capital LLC as a senior adviser to the Denver-based mergers and acquisitions firm.

From 2012 to 2021, Mr. Gallagher was chairman of the board of NMA Capital Holdings Inc.

Norman Frost joined Legg Mason in 1998 as a managing director in investment banking and as leader of its Telecommunications and Technology team.

“Frank was a colleague who focused on providing investment banking services for telecom companies, particularly rural landline and wireless carriers,” Mr. Frost wrote in an email. “He was quite active in helping his clients with mergers and acquisitions. His legal background while at Winthrop, Stimson, both in New York and London lent valuable expertise in these areas.

“Frank worked tirelessly for his clients and was very highly regarded in the industry for his expertise, commitment, and positive attitude. He was a frequent speaker at industry conferences and was generous with his knowledge. It was a great pleasure to work with him. He was hardworking but brought a great sense of humor and positive energy to our work. He was admired not only by his clients but by his colleagues.”

Interested in the education of children with limited access to quality schooling, Mr. Gallagher served on the boards of St. Frances Academy, the Marion Burk Knott Scholarship Foundation, Loyola Early Learning Center and the Police Athletic League.

Ralph E. Moore Jr. had been Mr. Gallagher’s teacher at Loyola High School, and the second African American member to join the faculty in 1974.

“I taught him social studies at Loyola in the 10th grade and he considered me a mentor. Frank was always a bright guy and helping others was in his blood. Loyola’s Jesuit motto is ‘A ‘Man for Others’ and that message came across loud and clearly from him,” Mr. Moore said.

“I was very fond of him and he was great to teach. His Catholic education, teaching and experiences as an individual helped guide his life,” Mr. Moore said. “He remained dedicated to the end to the Loyola Early Learning Center and St. Ignatius Church.”

A world traveler, he enjoyed collecting art and other collectibles from his trips.

“He was a man of unusual compassion and kindness, shining his light on others with his warm smile and open heart,” according to a biographical profile submitted by his family. “He was a cherished friend to all who had to good fortune to know him. As a father, he emphasized the importance of decency, civic responsibility and generosity.”

He was a communicant of St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church at 740 N. Calvert St., where a memorial Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Mr. Gallagher is survived by his son, Dr. Liam Whelan Gallagher of Minneapolis; a daughter, E. Flannery Gallagher of Washington; three brothers, John J. Gallagher and Patrick Edward Gallagher, both of Washington, and James L. Gallagher of Fairfax Station, Virginia; a sister, Mary Ellen Barthelme of Lutherville; a stepbrother, Dr. Joseph T. Michels of Spokane, Washington; two stepsisters, Lisa Michels of Kansas City, Missouri, and Suzanne Michels of Charlottesville, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. His marriage to the former Tara Flannery ended in divorce.