Frances H. Vitale, a familiar figure in Little Italy who was motivated throughout her life by her Roman Catholic faith, dies

Frances H. Vitale, a familiar figure in Little Italy and Patterson Park, died Feb. 28 at Stella Maris Hospice of complications from a fall. Her kindness and care for her community were motivated by her deep and abiding Roman Catholic faith. The Lutherville resident was 91.
“Frances was a living saint, and I don’t often say that about people, and she never said anything unkind about anyone,” said the Rev. J. Joseph Hart, who is chaplain and director of spiritual services at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, where he is also executive director of GBMC’s Center for Spiritual Support Training.
“She was a woman of constant prayer and was devoted to her community. She was abundant, very gracious, and ever-responsive to everyone’s needs,” Father Hart said. “Everything she did [arose] from her faith and God.”
The former Frances Helene Ranieri was the daughter of Francesco Paolo “Paul” Ranieri, an immigrant from Davoli, a village in the Calabria region of Southern Italy, and his wife, Natalizia “Natalie” Ranieri, a homemaker.
“She was born at home in a house in the 200 block of North Luzerne Avenue. A midwife delivered her,” said a daughter, Donna Dix, of Lutherville, “and [she] later moved to a house at 20 S. Madeira St.”
“Mom always talked about the boarders who lived with them,” Ms. Dix wrote in a lengthy biographical profile of her mother, “men who came from Italy to work and send money back to their families. There was always music because someone always played a mandolin or guitar.”
Mrs. Vitale’s love of music began when she was a child, influenced no doubt by the Italian boarders.
“Mom loved to sing, and one of her claims to fame was that she sang on the radio program called ‘The Children’s Hour.’ She also sang at the Hippodrome, which was a very big deal, and even got paid for it,” her daughter wrote.
After graduating from St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church’s parochial school in Little Italy at the conclusion of eighth grade, she studied business for two years at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic church’s business school.
After graduating in 1946, she worked for one year doing secretarial work for the state Motor Vehicle Administration.
“She could type 90 words a minute and was just as fast on a calculator,” her daughter wrote. Mrs. Vitale later did office work for Tongue, Brooks and Co., an insurance company, and Bond Clothes.
In the summer of 1953, then-Frances H. Ranieri returned to Calabria with her family to visit relatives and met her future husband, Domenico Carlo “Dominic” Vitale, with whom she fell in love.
After their marriage in 1954 in Italy, the couple enjoyed six months in the country before boarding a steamer for New York.
“They sailed back to New York with Mom being sick the entire 17-day journey because she was four months pregnant,” Ms. Dix wrote. “The ship landed in New York at Ellis Island on Oct. 27, 1954, Daddy’s 27th birthday.”
The couple then came to Baltimore in 1955, and Mr. Vitale, a master cabinetmaker, found work and became a U.S. citizen in 1958.
In 1961, Mrs. Vitale and her husband moved their family into a home at 139 N. Luzerne Ave., near Patterson Park, and she found work as a bookkeeper for Janitor’s Supply, an Eddie’s supermarket and the YWCA.
Mrs. Vitale decided to get a driver’s license in the mid-1960s.
“We were thrilled because now, she could take us swimming in the summertime or once in a while to Taco Bell on Highland Avenue,” Ms. Dix wrote.
Mrs. Vitale was a bookkeeper for St. Elizabeth School in the 1990s and was responsible for payroll and accounts receivable.
Starting in the 1970s and continuing through the 1990s, Mrs. Vitale worked one day a week at the Colombo Savings & Loan in Little Italy.
“They were only open Tuesday evenings, and she got the job because she could speak Italian because many of their customers only spoke Italian,” Ms. Dix said in a telephone interview. “She wrote all money orders by hand, as well in the passbooks for deposits and withdrawals. They were all done in her beautiful handwriting.”
Mrs. Vitale’s social life centered on family members from Italy who stayed in her home until they got settled and found their own accommodations.
“Sundays were family time. We always had music from ‘The Italian Hour’ playing on the radio while the sauce was being made. Daddy would grab Mommy to dance if a song they liked was played,” Ms. Dix wrote. “There were lots of Italians nearby, and we became especially friendly with the Commodari family directly across from our house. A block away were the Anoias, who were relatives of the Commodaris.”
Father Hart was assigned to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church, where he became close friends with the Vitale family, who were parishioners of the church.
“I was 29 years old and an associate priest at St. Elizabeth,” Father Hart recalled. “Their home was barely a block from church, and after church, I’d go there for pasta. We’ve had a very special relationship for almost 35 years.”
At St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, Mrs. Vitale was a founder of the St. Elizabeth’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Prayer Group, which has met for decades. She also retained her membership at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, which she never wanted to give up because it dated back to her childhood, her daughter said.
Mrs. Vitale had lived with her daughter, Ms. Dix, in Lutherville for the past 21 years and continued her love of music there.
“She played the piano by ear and loved to sing Italian songs, and she liked to sing karaoke and Frank Sinatra songs,” Ms. Dix said.
Mrs. Vitale and her husband, who died in 2011, loved dancing. She also enjoyed taking several bus trips per year that had a religious focus and visiting a daughter’s home near Cape May during the summer.
A funeral Mass was offered Saturday at St. Leo’s.
In addition to Ms. Dix, she is survived by three other daughters, Maria C. Vitale and Lucia Sperato, both of Highlandtown, and Anna Lybrook of Ellicott City; seven grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.