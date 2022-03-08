Frances H. Vitale, a familiar figure in Little Italy who was motivated throughout her life by her Roman Catholic faith, dies

“Sundays were family time. We always had music from ‘The Italian Hour’ playing on the radio while the sauce was being made. Daddy would grab Mommy to dance if a song they liked was played,” Ms. Dix wrote. “There were lots of Italians nearby, and we became especially friendly with the Commodari family directly across from our house. A block away were the Anoias, who were relatives of the Commodaris.”