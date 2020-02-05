xml:space="preserve">
Frances McCargo Johnson, a retired Maryland Transit Administration bus driver, died Jan. 27 at Sinai Hospital. She was 78.

Her brother, Floyd McCargo, said she died of a lengthy illness he described as natural causes.

Born in Baltimore, she attended Baltimore City Schools.

In 1976 she joined what was then called the Mass Transit Administration and drove a bus based at the Bush Street Division in Southwest Baltimore. She retired in 2000.

Ms. Johnson annually prepared a Christmas meal at the bus division.

In 1984 she joined the Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church and became the director of groceries at a food pantry.

“She was a loving and caring person, and everyone loved her,” said her brother, Floyd.

Ms. Johnson briefly served on the Augsburg altar guild. She also sang in the choir.

She was a member and volunteer at Augsburg’s Eating Together Program.

Ms. Johnson collected miniature lighthouses, and enjoyed cooking and playing card games. She was also a shopper.

Her husband, Harry Johnson, died in 1998.

Her brothers said she was survived by other family members, including a sister and two other brothers, but requested privacy regarding their names.

Services were held Monday at March West Funeral Home.

