Florence Alberta Solomon, retail worker, dies

Florence Alberta Solomon, a retired Sears Roebuck secretary and Goodwill Industries retail worker who was the grandmother of Baltimore’s mayor-elect, Brandon M. Scott, died of cancer Nov. 11 at her Park Heights home. She was 79.
Born in Amelia County, Virginia, she was the daughter of Otis Townes and his wife, Opie Anderson. She was a graduate of the Russell Grove School.
After moving to Baltimore many years ago, she worked and later retired as a Sears & Roebuck Co. secretary. She found that being retired did not suit her, and she wanted to stay busy. She became a retail sales associate at a Goodwill Industries store at Reisterstown and Fallstaff roads.
“My grandmother was small in stature, but she had an outsized personality,” said her grandson, Mayor-elect Scott. “She was unabashed about telling you how she felt. At the same time, she was caring and loving.”
Mrs. Solomon loved music and was a fan of Patti LaBelle and Marvin Gaye. She was also a Baltimore Ravens enthusiast.
“I would say she was a Ravens and sports fanatic,” said the mayor-elect. “Typically, Sundays were spent at her home watching football. She was also a great potato salad maker. I don’t eat anyone’s potato salad except my grandmother’s.”
Services were held Nov. 19 at the First Apostolic Church on South Caroline Street.
In addition to her grandson, survivors include her two daughters, Joyce Harden and Donna Scott, both of Baltimore; a brother, Ronald Townes of Baltimore; three sisters, Margie Anderson, Alice Wiggs and Lorraine Jones, also of Baltimore; three other grandsons; and six great-grandchildren. Her marriages to Ernest Wilkerson and Earl Solomon ended in divorce.