Florence Howe, who co-founded the Feminist Press while working at Goucher, dies

Howe started the Feminist Press, now based at the City University of New York, by accident. She had been living in Baltimore in 1970, and teaching at Goucher, and had an idea for a series of essays by contemporary writers about notable women in history. As Howe told the AP, she was turned down by three publishers because they thought the project would never make money. She then asked for support from a local feminist organization, Baltimore Women’s Liberation, which mistakenly believed she was starting a publishing company. Howe was inundated that summer with letters, and contributions to “The Feminist Press.”