Baltimore native Dr. Felicia Camille Hill-Briggs, medical scientist and expert in diabetic health, dies

Felicia Camille Hill-Briggs was the author of more than 80 scientific publications.

Felicia Camille Hill-Briggs, a medical scientist who was diagnosed with diabetes at 9 years old and went on to become an expert in diabetic health, died of cancer June 23 at a home she had in New York City.

She was 57 and primarily lived in Owings Mills.

Advertisement

Born in Baltimore and raised on Garrison Boulevard, she was the daughter of Shirley T. Hill, principal of Frederick Douglass High School, and Talmadge L. Hill Jr., an attorney.

“She attended Hilton Elementary School and joined in the singing of ‘Hiltonites are leading lights.’ She internalized that,” her sister, Talmira Hill DeLena, said. “We were taught by educators who took pride in our success. That was one of the many reasons Felicia aimed so high.”

Advertisement

[ Shirley T. Hill, retired Frederick Douglass High School principal, dies ]

After her family moved to Baltimore County, she attended what is now Deer Park Middle Magnet School and was a graduate of Randallstown High School. She studied violin and was teen president of the Baltimore chapter of Jack and Jill, Inc.

“Felicia always asked questions. She was highly inquisitive,” said her sister, Talmira. “As a child she wanted to know if Santa Claus was real. She had a sense of humor and could do a great imitation of Shirley Bassey after she’d been to one of the singer’s concerts.”

As a 9-year-old, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and resolved to control the disease.

“She managed the diabetes so well you would not have known her condition,” said her sister. “She then devoted her medical career to improving the health and well-being of those in need. She was fiercely independent and a leader with a profound feminine warrior spirit.”

She received a bachelor’s degree at American University and was an officer of the Organization of African and Afro-American Students at American University. She earned a masters and doctorate at Penn State University, where she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

She met her future husband, Ian R. Briggs, at a dance. He was then a fellow Penn State student.

“Felicia was upbeat, optimistic and saw the good in people,” Mr. Briggs said. “She was completing her doctorate at the time. She was the first person I encountered I considered really smart. That was the attraction. Her drive behind the completion of a task — her doctorate — impressed me.”

She completed a postdoctoral residency in geropsychology and neuropsychology at what is now Abramson Senior Care in Philadelphia and Polisher Research Institute.

Advertisement

Dr. Briggs then joined the faculty of New York University’s Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine.

In 1996 she returned to Baltimore to work at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine where she became a professor of general internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 43 Dick Hall was an Orioles Hall of Fame reliever with impeccable control who helped Baltimore win two World Series. (Baltimore Sun staff/Baltimore Sun)

She also had an appointment at the Welch Center for Prevention, Epidemiology and Clinical Research and was senior director of population health research and development for Johns Hopkins HealthCare LLC.

In 2003 Dr. Hill-Briggs wrote a paper called “Problem solving in diabetes self-management: A model of chronic illness self-management behavior.”

She was honored for “her professional and community activities in diabetes prevention and care” by the Fullwood Foundation in 2009.

Dr. Hill-Briggs codeveloped a diabetes education program aimed at low-income diabetics.

Advertisement

She was also elected president of health care and education for the American Diabetes Association.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Dr. Hill-Briggs was the author of more than 80 scientific publications and spoke at academic gatherings.

“My sister was particularly concerned with the history and triumphs of African Americans and others struggling to overcome oppression,” said her sister, Talmira.

Dr. Hill-Briggs was a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

In 2021 she became vice president of prevention at Northwell Health and Simons Distinguished Chair in Clinical Research at the Zucker School of Medicine, Hofstra University in New York.

She was simultaneously associate director and professor within the Institute of Health Systems Science at Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.

Advertisement

Survivors include her husband of nearly 27 years, Ian R. Briggs, a partner in a sports consulting firm; a son, Julian R. Briggs of Queens, New York; and a sister, Talmira Hill DeLena of Bartlett, New Hampshire.

Services were held Saturday at Concord Baptist Church in Baltimore, where she was a lifelong member.