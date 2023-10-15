Eve E. Reider, substance abuse expert and associate director at the National Institute of Mental Health, dies

Eve E. Reider enjoyed making cut glass sculptures, sock monkeys for ill friends, and traveling to Switzerland and Spain. (Handout)

Eve E. Reider, a psychologist and expert in the field of substance abuse who was associate director of prevention at the National Institute of Mental Health, died of glioblastoma Sept. 5 at her Roland Park residence. She was 62.

Eve Ellen Reider, daughter of Samuel “Sammy” Reider, a Detroit Free Press circulation manager, and Barbara “Barby” Reider, was born in Detroit and raised in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

A 1978 graduate of West Bloomfield High School, Ms. Reider was a 1982 honors graduate with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

In 1987, she obtained a master’s degree in psychology from Michigan State University in East Lansing. Her thesis was on alcohol’s role in family violence.

From 1989 to 1990, she completed a pre-doctoral clinical internship at what is today Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Ms. Reider earned her Ph.D. in child and family clinical psychology in 1991 from Michigan State.

From 1990 to 1991, she was a staff psychologist at the old Center for Psychological Evaluation and Learning at Evanston and Glenbrook hospitals in suburban Chicago.

In 1992, she moved to Philadelphia and became a clinical associate in the department of pediatrics at what is today the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Reider joined what is now the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health in 1995 as a consultant, where she “collaborated in the design, implementation, and evaluation of a primary preventative intervention aimed at facilitating inner city African American children’s transitions to first grade,” according to her resume.

From 1997 to 2000, she was director of clinical training in the department of psychiatry at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, as well as an instructor in the department of psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

She was director of the affective and disorders clinic from 1995 to 1997, and from 1995 to 1997, was co-director of the Behavioral Teratology Clinic at Kennedy Krieger.

Ms. Reider became a health scientist administrator in 2000 at the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Drug Abuse in Bethesda, where she worked in prevention research.

She later became a supervisory health scientist administrator there.

From 2010 until her retirement this year, because of health reasons, she was associate director of prevention — “one of the few congressionally mandated positions at the National Institute of Mental Health — helped modernize and advance the NIMH prevention portfolio,” wrote Dr. Lawrence A. Tabak, acting director of NIH, in a letter to Ms. Reider.

Dr. Tabak wrote, “During your 15 years at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) from 2000 to 2015, you worked with colleagues to map out substance abuse science, how it benefits communities...

“This sparked additional work that further summarized prevention findings and identified principles of substance use prevention related to the long-term benefits for individuals, families, and communities, including cross-over effects on other mental, emotional, and behavioral health outcomes.”

He praised Ms. Reider’s ability to collaborate with multiple institutions, including the Department of Defense, to “address the mental health of military personnel, veterans and their families.”

From 2015 to 2017, her work with the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health “informed new research initiatives focused in preventing disorders in adult populations,” Dr. Tabak wrote.

In Ms. Reider’s final position as associate director of prevention at the National Institute of Mental Health from 2017 until her retirement, Dr. Tabak wrote that “you extended this successful approach to additional initiatives focused on youth mental health disparities and suicide risk and it has ignited urgently needed research for these populations.

“The prevention science community has more broadly benefited from your vision and initiatives, and most importantly, the public, who will continue to benefit from your efforts.”

Ms. Reider enjoyed making cut glass sculptures, sock monkeys for ill friends, and traveling to Switzerland and Spain, with her husband of 20 years, Dr. James S. Novick, a Baltimore gastroenterologist.

Funeral services were held Sept. 8 at the Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park in Birmingham, Michigan.

In addition to her husband, Ms. Reider is survived by a stepdaughter, Lucy Novick of Annapolis, her mother, Barbara “Barby” Reider of West Bloomfield, Michigan; a brother, Michael Reider of West Bloomfield, Michigan; and two grandchildren.