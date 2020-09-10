Eugene J. Marsiglia, homebuilder, dies

Eugene J. Marsiglia, a retired residential and commercial builder who was president of Marsiglia Construction Co., died July 31 of esophageal cancer at Senator Bob Hooper Hospice House in Forest Hill. The New Park, Pennsylvania, resident was 88.
Eugene John Marsiglia, son of John M. Marsiglia, a restaurateur, and his wife, Henrietta Seth Marsiglia, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Homeland. He was a 1949 graduate of the old Mount Washington Country School for Boys and in 1953 of Mount Saint Joseph High School in Irvington.
Although he was accepted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he decided to study construction and engineering at Baltimore Junior College, from which he graduated in 1955. He also studied drafting and design at the Maryland Institute College of Art.
His early career working with several homebuilders was interrupted when he was drafted during the Korean War and served with the Army Signal Corps in Seattle. After being discharged, he went to work for Steiner Construction Co., where he spent much of his career.
In 1967, he and his father founded Marsiglia Construction Co. and began constructing custom-built homes. Six years later, he teamed up with a brother, Gilbert D. Marsiglia, a Realtor, and began building luxury residences in Baltimore County. The business was closed in the mid-1980s.
He married the former Rita Kelly in 1961 and initially lived in Loch Raven Village and later in a home he built in Forest Hill. After retiring in 1990, he moved to New Park, Pennsylvania, to a home he had built.
Mr. Marsiglia was a world traveler and a Baltimore Colts and Ravens fan.
He was an active communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Pylesville.
His wife died in 2017.
A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Sept. 6 at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Towson.
Latest Obituaries
He is survived by a son, David Marsiglia of New Park; a daughter, Carolyn Craten of Sparks; a brother, Gilbert D. Marsiglia of Timonium; two sisters, Carolyne Walsh of Forest Hill and Diane Malone of Hunt Valley; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.