Eugene L. ‘Gene’ Kibbe Jr., former Baltimore County councilman, dies

Eugene L. “Gene” Kibbe Jr., a former Republican Baltimore County councilman who was a longtime owner of a Towson general insurance agency, died Monday from heart failure at the Gilchrist Center in Towson. The Pickersgill retirement community resident was 87.
Eugene Louis Kibbe Jr., son of Eugene L. Kibbe Sr., who sold bread from a horse cart, and his wife, Mary Beury Kibbe, a homemaker, was born in Philadelphia and later moved with his family to the city’s Pimlico neighborhood and eventually to Towson.
He attended Polytechnic Institute and graduated from Towson High School in 1951 where he had been an Eagle Scout and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1956 from the University of Maryland, College Park.
Mr. Kibbe served in Army Intelligence from 1956 to 1958 at Fort Holabird and was discharged with the rank of private.
In 1962, he established a Towson insurance agency that bore his name and which he operated until retiring in 1992.
Mr. Kibbe, a longtime resident of Southland Hills was a neighborhood activist who had been president of the Southland Hills Improvement Association. He was also active in Republican circles, and his first foray into politics was in 1970, when he ran for the Baltimore County Council’s Fourth District seat, which stretched from Towson to the Harford County line, and was defeated. He ran again in 1974 for the same seat and was elected, serving one four-year term.
“He got angry one day when I called him a politician, and he replied that he was a ‘civil servant,’” said a daughter, Linda Kibbe of Lutherville.
An avid boater, Mr. Kibbe joined the Baltimore Yacht Club in 1964 and was named its commodore in 1971. He was also a member of the Sue Island Power Squadron and the Kroger Cruising Group.
Mr. Kibbe, who owned a 48-foot trawler that he named 16 Tons, sold his Southland Hills home in the mid-1980s and he and his wife of 64 years, the former Thomasine Fox, lived aboard the vessel that was moored at the Baltimore Yacht Club in Middle River. The couple spent winters at a condominium they owned in Marathon, Florida. Since 2017, they have lived at Pickersgill.
He also raced Lightnings, a powerboat, out of Middle River, and had sailed with his family from the St. Lawrence River to the Bahamas.
He was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.
Because of the pandemic, plans for a celebration of life gathering are incomplete.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Mr. Kibbe is survived by a son, Eugene L. Kibbe III of Southland Hills; another daughter, Dawn Slaughter of Lutherville; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.