Eugene ‘Gene’ Azzam, Baltimore advertising executive and former creative director for W.B. Doner and later his own agencies, dies

Eugene “Gene” Azzam, a legendary Baltimore advertising executive and former creative director at W.B. Doner and Co. who created memorable ad campaigns for Scrubbing Bubbles and Tootsie Pops, died of cancer July 13 at his Cockeysville home. He was 88.
“The first thing, Gene was a terrific guy and human being. He taught me how to do real advertising,” said Gary Jordan, former business partner and co-founder of Azzam Jordan. “He was exceptional because he was so analytical. He’d analyze things and build solutions that made good business sense, and he was at the forefront during the golden years when he was at Doner.”
Ryan Jordan, Mr. Jordan’s son, worked for Mr. Azzam at Azzam Jordan.
“Gene was like family to me or an uncle. When I was a kid, I’d come to the office and he’d give me markers and a place to draw. He became a mentor and taught me how to be an artist. I was inspired by him,” said Ryan Jordan, who is the creative director at imre. “Everything I know I learned from Dad and Gene.”
Eugene Azzam, whose parents, Edward and Sarah Azzam, immigrants from Palestine, owned and operated a convenience store in Detroit, where Mr. Azzam was born and raised, graduated from Cass Technical High School.
His interest in advertising and design began when, as a child, he hand-painted prices on the window of his parents’ store.
Mr. Azzam began working for W.B. Doner and Co. in Detroit in 1950, and after serving in the Army during the Korean War, resumed his career at the advertising firm in 1954. In 1975, he moved to the firm’s Baltimore office where he was appointed creative director.
While working for Doner, Mr. Azzam was the creative force behind ads for Scrubbing Bubbles, a Dow bathroom cleaner, and Vlasic Pickles, which featured a stork. He also came up with with the classic 1968 ad in which Mr. Owl asks, “How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop?”
“And they’re all still around,” the elder Mr. Jordan said. “He did the ads for Colt 45 and Ball Park Franks — ‘They plump when you cook them’ — now all franks plump when you cook them, but he was the first guy to brand that. When we were in business, I was the writer and he was the artist for Snyder’s pretzels, and we had that account for 20 years. That doesn’t often happen when you’re a small agency.”
Mr. Azzam left Doner in 1981 and co-established Smith Burke & Azzam, and four years later, Jordan Azzam, which in 1990 became Azzam Jordan & Geer. In 1991, he was a co-founder with Gary Jordan of Azzam Jordan, where he worked until retiring in 2008.
“We had a good long run and did some great ad campaigns,” Gary Jordan said. “Gene wasn’t a complete extrovert, but he was warm and friendly and just a good all-around guy who could manage people well.
“Gene was a tremendous illustrator and a real artist. Today, people in that job are just managers.”
Said Ryan Jordan: “Gene was inventive and he tried to think up things that no one had ever thought of. He had notebooks filled with drawings that were ideas. He was exercising his mind when he did them and had great human insight. He also believed in getting into the minds of people he was talking to.
“And he had great advice, which was to get up from your work, blur your eyes, and take it in from a distance. It was an artistic exercise, and Gene taught me that you needed to look at it from a different point of view.”
Paul Azzam, of Towson, joined Jordan Azzam in 1989 after graduating from college.
“My father was always thinking about solutions to problems, and he knew as a creative person that he would take in all the information and look at the target market,” his son said. “He knew you had to think about the market and the customer and come up with an idea, but, he realized creativity isn’t a formula, and that eventually an idea will come.”
Mr. Jordan’s working concept was that of a group-oriented team.
“What set him apart was his dedication in coming up with great ideas and bringing together a writer and a designer,” his son said. “When you have other people involved you can come up with good campaign slogans. And he felt, if you have an idea, then say something.”
“He loved people and connecting with them,” said Elliot Azzam, a daughter-in-law, of Towson.
“Gene had so much experience and brought so much wisdom to his work, because he had seen so much, and was such a calming spirit,” Ryan Jordan said.
In his retirement, Mr. Azzam indulged his passion for painting portraits and taking art classes at Zoll Studio of Fine Arts in Timonium and attending symphony concerts.
“He was so good he could draw a portrait on a bar napkin,” Ms. Azzam said.
In addition to painting, he was also a skilled woodworker. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends, and was a world traveler.
Mr. Azzam was married in 1959 to the former Jacqueline “Jackie” Nette, a Detroit native and elementary school teacher, who died earlier this year.
He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Cockeysville and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Glen Arm, where he was known for educating many with his hand-illustrated children’s sermons, family members said.
A memorial service for Mr. Azzam and his wife was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Saturday.
In addition to his son and daughter-in-law, Mr. Azzam is survived by another son, Matthew Azzam of Hampstead; two daughters, Jennifer Azzam of Owings Mills and Christine Venanzi of Westminster; and six grandchildren.