Esther S. Slaff, a retired businesswoman who had served on the board of St. John’s College and was an avid Chesapeake Bay sailor, dies

Esther S. Slaff, a retired businessperson who was a member of the Board of the Friends of St. John’s College and an accomplished Chesapeake Bay sailor, died of metastatic thyroid cancer March 9 at BayWoods of Annapolis, a senior living community. The longtime Annapolis resident who earlier had lived at the Chesapeake Harbour Retirement Community was 95.

Patricia S. “Pat” Maher and her husband had been close friends of Mrs. Slaff and her husband since the early 1990s.

Advertisement

“Esther was an absolute delight and had a wide range of interests,” recalled Mrs. Maher. “And I never saw her angry or depressed and was always so upbeat. She also had a wonderful sense of style when it came to her personal appearance and clothes. She had more fashion sense in one finger than four fashion houses in New York or Paris.”

The former Esther May Shapiro, daughter of Charles H. Shapiro, and Thelma Cohen Shapiro, who owned and operated Charles Bridals, was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and raised in nearby Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. She graduated first in her class in 1943 from Elmer L. Meyers High School.

Advertisement

In 1947, she received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Goucher College, and a year later, she married Robert “Bob” Slaff, a Wilkes-Barre native.

She met her future husband through a date that had been arranged by Mr. Slaff’s mother.

“According to my dad, it was a love at first sight,” wrote a daughter, Sara Slaff, who lives in Baltimore County near Lake Roland, in a biographical profile of her mother.

“He also loved her new Chevy convertible — a gift given to her by her adoring parents, Thelma and Charles, in honor of her college graduation,” Ms. Slaff wrote. “According to my mom, on their first date she was driving the convertible and he asked her to pull over so that he could drive. They proceeded to get a flat tire. While he was changing it, he suggested she get out of the car to watch how best to change a tire so that she could do it herself in the future.”

“She got her business acumen while working in her parent’s bridal business which began in her childhood,” her daughter, who is vice president for legal affairs and general counsel for Towson University, said in a telephone interview.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 43 Merri Dee Merri Dee, who spent 43 years in Chicago broadcasting primarily at WGN-Ch. 9, died March 16, 2022 at the age of 85. (Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune)

In 1962, Mrs. Slaff and her husband established Inland Marine Co., a marine trade business, “far inland from any navigable waters,” her daughter said. They sold inflatable boats and were distributors of Seagull Marine Engines, a British manufactured outboard motor, as well as Avon inflatable boats and other equipment from Ireland, France and Scandinavia. They maintained the business while raising their four children.

After Mrs. Slaff’s father became ill in the late 1950s, she managed Charles Bridals’ business office while serving on the board of First Eastern Bank in Wilkes-Barre. On weekends, she and her husband would load their children in the family car and drive four hours to Havre de Grace, where they enjoyed sailing on the Upper Chesapeake Bay.

After surviving Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972, when flooding filled her home with 18 feet of water and Inland Marine Co. with 9 feet of water, she and her husband relocated to a home in Dallas, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

In 1982, after she and her husband had merged their business with IMTRA Corp., a New England-based marine trade business, she was named vice president. The couple then moved to Annapolis, where they operated the company’s branch office.

“Their move to Annapolis was transformative — it allowed them to blend their vocation and with their avocation — all boats, all the time,” wrote Ms. Slaff. “My mother was a very good sailor.”

Mrs. Slaff retired from IMTRA Corp. in 1987.

After retiring, she and her husband, who lived in Epping Forest, spent many years exploring the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries and rivers in their boat. Even though her husband transitioned to a power boat when he purchased the 30-foot Inmar, she continued skippering her 36-foot sailboat, Auriga, which she did well into her 80s. Then she began sailing on her friend Steve Cohen’s sailboat, and did so through the summer of 2021.

Mrs. Slaff had been on the board for many years of the Board of the Friends of St. John’s College, which sponsored the annual Arnie Gay Memorial Sail Picnic and The Great Kite Fly that is held on the grounds of the college and features kites made by both children and adults.

The sail picnic, of which she was chair, commemorates the life of Arnold C. Gray, a world-class sailor and Annapolis yachtsman who had competed in some of the world’s most challenging ocean races, and owner of the Arnold C. Gray Yacht Yard on Spa Creek. He died in 1994.

Advertisement

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Larry Gibson Larry Gibson was a former Dunbar High School and University of Maryland basketball star whose college coach, Lefty Driesell, and teammates helped him rebuild his life after a 2004 auto accident. (Irving H. Phillips/Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

The kite fly was established in 1998. “To me, the most fun is seeing these children out there, running with their kites after they’ve made them,” Mrs. Slaff told The Capital in a 2003 interview. “That to me is a spectacle.”

Mrs. Slaff worked for 30 years as an information volunteer on Thursdays at the National Gallery of Art in Washington.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

She enjoyed attending happy hour at the Eastport Yacht Club in Annapolis where she was a member, and participated in many other activities including Water Nymph, a weekly water aerobics class.

After her husband died in 2013, and she was in her 80s, she enjoyed taking kayak trips to the Pacific Northwest, traveling to Europe on art appreciation trips, and visiting family in the West.

Once a week, Mrs. Slaff would meet her friend Mrs. Maher to have dinner, discuss the news, talk politics, and one of her favorite topics — the Supreme Court.

[ F. Patrick Hughes, Baltimore real estate executive and philanthropist, dies ]

“She loved talking about the Supreme Court and followed it very closely. She could give NPR’s Nina Totenberg a run for her money,” Mrs. Maher said. She could cite cases . She was very smart but never oppressive.”

Advertisement

Mrs. Slaff, who had moved to BayWoods last year, was a member of Kol Shalom Congregation in Annapolis.

A graveside funeral was held March 13 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Annapolis.

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by a son, Bruce Slaff of Annapolis; another daughter, Amy Slaff Creelman of Newport Beach, California; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Another daughter, Susan Slaff Lefkowitz, died in 2016.