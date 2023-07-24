Eric Webber, Baltimore County physical education teacher and Sparrows Point High varsity football coach, dies

Eric Webber, a Baltimore County physical education teacher who turned Sparrows Point High School’s varsity football team into a fierce playoff contender, died of gastric cancer July 11 at his Bel Air home. He was 60.

Along with his 13 years as head of Sparrows Point’s football program, Mr. Webber coached football at Owings Mills Middle School, Parkville High School and Dundalk High School during his 33 years as an educator. Born in Cumberland, Mr. Webber grew up fishing in the Potomac River and playing center for Fort Hill High School’s football team.

Advertisement

“Coaching was what he loved,” Schelly Webber, his wife of nearly 35 years, said.

“He had high expectations of the players. It was important to him that they did well in school and that they were upstanding citizens. And he modeled that for them,” she added.

Advertisement

Eric Leroy Webber was one of four children and the son of Herman Webber, a locomotive superintendent for the old Chessie System railroad, and Frances Webber, a bridal and retail worker. Mr. Webber graduated in 1985 from what was then Frostburg State College with a bachelor’s in education. He and his wife, who met in high school, married in 1988 in Cumberland and moved to White Marsh before settling in Bel Air.

[ James F. Gilroy, chair of Coppin State University’s mathematics department, dies ]

Mr. Webber briefly coached track at Owings Mills High School, where he was awarded Girls and Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year for Baltimore County in 1993.

After working and coaching at Dundalk High School, Mr. Webber was asked in 2003 to interview at Sparrows Point to become varsity football head coach.

“My supervisor at the time got ahold of me and said, ‘It might be a shot to go after him,’” said Russell Lingner, former Sparrows Point athletic director.

Mr. Webber came with a detailed resume and a determined demeanor. “Rob SantaCroce, our principal at the time, who loved athletics and football, just looked at me and said, ‘There’s your football coach.’”

Mr. Webber turned the team around so quickly, it seemed like an anomaly. They crawled their way from one victory in 40 games to secure a Class 1A North regional semifinal win under Mr. Webber’s leadership. It was the first time in 16 years the Pointers reached the postseason. Then, they kept winning.

“After that, he was never under .500. He was going to playoff games,” Mr. Lingner said of Mr. Webber’s record. The two became best friends during their 16 years working together at the high school, Mr. Lingner said.

The team became known for running a Wing-T offense. Mr. Webber also molded his players to believe in themselves. Gritty, strong teenagers with average skills became exceptional athletes. Friday night games under the stadium lights became electric, Mr. Lingner said.

Advertisement

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 48 Tara Heiss was the lightning-quick point guard and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer who in 1978 led Maryland to within a win of a national title. (BALTIMORE SUN)

“Those defensive teams didn’t know what was hitting them,” Mr. Lingner said of the Wing-T offense. “That was Eric. He was a great teacher. Those kids fed right into it and believed it, and they played it.”

Mr. Webber acted as a mentor to many players, who stayed in touch with him as they grew up and had children. A group of his former student-athletes surprised him at a scholarship ceremony last year with a plaque recognizing his retirement. He stepped down from coaching at Sparrows Point in 2017. Mr. Webber then worked as an assistant coach at Bel Air High School, where his sons played football.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“That really spoke to the impact that he had on this community. It’s truly immeasurable,” said Emily Caster, principal of Sparrows Point High School. As a teacher, coach and colleague, Mr. Webber “truly was a parent role [model] to so many kids in our community over the years. He would do anything for any student or colleague in need,” she said.

He was nominated for Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce’s Teacher of the Year last year.

In his free time, Mr. Webber enjoyed camping, fishing and planning trips with his family. A Christian man who loved Christmas, he would sport different Christmas socks every day of the holiday season starting in November, Mrs. Webber said. He also annually played the head shepherd at CrossRoads Community Church’s living nativity.

He celebrated his 60th birthday in December with a big party at his Bel Air home. Mr. Webber was diagnosed with gastric cancer about two months later.

Advertisement

“He would say, ‘I’m not afraid to die because I know where I’m going. But I just don’t want to go yet,’” Mrs. Webber said.

Services will be held July 29 at CrossRoads Community Church at 2810 12 Stones Road.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Webber is survived by his son Benjamin Webber and daughter-in-law Tina Webber of Bel Air; his son Daniel Webber of Bel Air; his sister Shannon McDowell Bailey and brother-in-law Steve Bailey of Seminole, Florida; his sister Lisa Webber-Painter of Winchester, Virginia; his mother-in-law, Nancy Brant; his sister-in-law, Jody Steckman; two grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Kevin McDowell; and his father-in-law, Robert Brant.