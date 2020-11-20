Eric L. Scott, longtime WJZ-TV photojournalist known for his professionalism and outgoing demeanor, dies

“We had a visual story to tell, and he was the rare individual who always made your day better. You couldn’t find a better colleague or friend,” Mr. Schuh said. “We called him HeavE, with a capital ‘E,’ and he was always so cheerful that after running into him, you knew it was going to be a good day. Eric knew how to treat people and had a nice word for everyone. He treated people with the same respect whether you were down and out or a known newsmaker.”