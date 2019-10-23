“He was serious about his work because as a scientist, he loved doing what he did,” said Rodney Washington, who lives in West Grove, Pennsylvania. “But he was a true mentor to me. I was young, 23 years old at the time, and needed a car after the engine blew in mine. He took me to Berman’s and bought me a used Toyota. I said I’d pay it off, but he let me come over to his house and work it off. I never paid a cent. He didn’t have a selfish bone in his body.”