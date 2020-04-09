Emma R. Fout, portfolio manager, dies

Emma R. Fout, whose career as a portfolio manager spanned more than four decades, died Sunday of Alzheimer’s disease at Stella Maris Hospice. The Mays Chapel resident was 91.
The former Emma Lavinia Rexroth, daughter of Louis Rexroth, a metal fabricator, and his wife, Clara Marie Rosier Rexroth, was born in her parents’ 31st Street home in Remington.
She was a 1946 graduate of Clara Barton Vocational High School, where she was a member of its softball team
After working at the Johns Hopkins University, she began her career in 1951 at Mercantile Safe Deposit and Trust Co. as a keypunch operator. She left the bank in 1957 and moved to Maine with her husband, who was serving in the Air Force. She returned to Mercantile in 1959 and worked as a portfolio manager until retiring in 1995.
The former longtime Remington resident, who moved to Mays Chapel in 1995, was a member of the Eastern Star, the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, where she was high priestess from 1999 to 2000. She was also an active member of Bou-Tem-Sci Club and the Royal Order Jesterettes.
Mrs. Fout enjoyed reading and travel.
Her husband of 19 years, Henry B. Fout, vice president of trading at Mercantile, died in 1990.
Services are private.
Mrs. Fout is survived by her son, Robert Wayne Martin of Reisterstown; a grandson; and several nieces and nephews. An earlier marriage to Robert Martin ended in divorce.