Elizabeth Barden, a homemaker and gardener known for her baking skills, died of cancer Nov. 5 at her Southwest Baltimore home. She was 88.
Born in Chapel Hill, N.C., she was the daughter of Freeman Rogers and his wife, Ollie Kimble. As a teen she lived with an aunt and uncle in Newark, N.J. for several years and returned to Chapel Hill to complete her studies at Lincoln High School, where she graduated in 1950.
In 1952 she married Walter Lee Barden, a Bethlehem Steel worker. They lived and raised a family on Kossuth Street in Southwest Baltimore.
Mrs. Barden was a homemaker and seamstress. She was also known for her pound, pineapple upside down and Seven Up cakes, which she sold to family and friends.
“A lot of people might not have known her name, but they knew my mother as the cakes lady,” said her daughter, Gwen Anderson of Randallstown. “She was an excellent cook too. As a Southerner, she made gravy smothered pork chops, cornbread, macaroni and cheese, collard greens and fried chicken.”
Her daughter said that Mr. Barden kept a flower garden that her neighbors admired.
“Even as she grew older, and got some help, she stood there and watched,” said her daughter.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 13, at New Christian Memorial Baptist Church, 3525 W. Caton Avenue, where she was a member.
In addition to her daughter, survivors include another daughter, Sheila Johnson of Owings Mills; two sisters, Gertrude Nunn and Allonious Nickens, both of Chapel Hill; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Her husband of 58 years died in 2010.