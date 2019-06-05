Eleanor Z. Troy, parochial school educator, dies

Eleanor Z. Troy, a retired Archbishop Keough High School educator, died May 30 from pneumonia at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. The former Catonsville resident was 90.

The former Eleanor Zimmerman, the daughter of Joseph Zimmerman, a civil engineer, and his wife, Marie Naevy Zimmerman, a homemaker, was born and raised in Baltimore.

She was a 1946 graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame and earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1950 from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Mrs. Troy began her teaching career in 1950 at the old Southern High School while also working for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at the old Recreation Pier at the foot of Broadway in Fells Point.

While working there, she met and fell in love with Thomas D. Troy Sr., a recreational supervisor, whom she married in 1952.

They briefly lived in Ocean City, where they owned and operated an apartment house, and later in New Haven, Conn., while Mr. Troy attended Yale University.

The couple then moved to Catonsville, where they raised their five children.

In 1965, Mrs. Troy returned to work when she joined the faculty of Archbishop Keough High School, which became the Seton Keough High School in Catonsville and closed in 2017.

In addition to being a physical education instructor, Mrs. Troy was in charge of expanding its athletic programs and coaching its basketball team.

She retired in 1985.

Mrs. Troy and her husband established a catering business, which they operated in the Baltimore area for many years.

Mrs. Troy’s husband, a foreign-language supervisor for Baltimore public schools, died in 2001.

Since 2007, she had lived in Ocean City. She enjoyed camping, traveling, swimming and socializing with family and friends.

Mrs. Troy was a former communicant of St. Mark Roman Catholic Church in Catonsville.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Luke Roman Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Highway, Ocean City.

She is survived by four sons, Joseph Troy of LaPlata, Michael Troy of Tunkhannock, Pa., Thomas D. Troy Jr. of Oceanside, Calif., and Robert Troy of Los Angeles; a daughter, Danielle Davis of Catonsville; a sister, Joan Foit of Catonsville; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

fred.rasmussen@baltsun.com