Eleanor B. Cadwalader, a past president of the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage, dies

Eleanor B. Cadwalader, who restored a historic Eastern Shore home and was a former president of the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage, died of respiratory failure Aug. 3 at “Webley,” her second home in Wittman, Talbot County. The Ruxton resident was 94.

“She was very vibrant and always on the go,” said her son, David B. Baker II of Tuscany-Canterbury. “I always thought of her as the Energizer Bunny who wouldn’t know for two weeks that she had died.”

Advertisement

He added, “She was a very social and outgoing person who always saw the positive in people of all ages that she met.”

The former Eleanor Lansdale Parker was the daughter of Llewellyn L. Parker, owner of the Parker Vanilla Co., now Parker Flavors, and Kathryn Evalyn Guise Parker, a homemaker. Mrs. Cadwalader was born in the Maryland Woman’s Hospital on Bolton Hill and was raised on Cloverhill Road in Guilford; she later moved with her family to Ruxton.

Advertisement

She was a 1946 graduate of the Bryn Mawr School and attended a junior college in upstate New York, family members said.

Eleanor B. Cadwalader was a past president of the Colonial Dames of America, Chapter 1. (Handout / HANDOUT)

In 1950, she married David B. Baker Jr., a lawyer who did not practice but instead was the owner and chairman of the board of Reese Press. He also had been treasurer of the restoration of the historic Paca House in Annapolis.

In 1975, he and his wife purchased “Webley,” also known as “Mary’s Delight,” an 18th century Federal-Georgian Period manor house in Wittman, near St. Michaels, overlooking Eastern Bay. The home had been used as a military hospital during the Civil War, and “over time, they restored [it] to much of its former grace,” her son wrote in a biographical profile of his mother.

The house had been unoccupied for years and the “gardens and lawn had become a jungle of growth,” according to a 1976 Maryland Historic Trust architectural survey of the property.

“Throughout the entire restoration, she had been a glowing hostess to numerous events for family and friends so that many have felt a part of the transformation of the house,” he wrote.

[ Edward T. ‘Tom’ Maxwell Jr., a retired criminal defense attorney and civil rights activist, dies ]

The couple lived in both Gibson Island and Ruxton during the house’s restoration.

Mr. Baker died in 2000, and in 2003, she married William Dodsworth deCamp, an investor and conservationist, who died in 2005.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Her third marriage was in 2007 to Benjamin R. Cadwalader, a Bel Air attorney and World War II veteran who had been secretary of the Harford County Zoning Board.

Advertisement

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 39 Vernon L. Simms was the chief of staff for the late U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings and also owned and operated a home improvement business.

“On July 14, 2007, Mr. Cadwalader married Eleanor Parker Baker,” reported The Baltimore Sun at his death in 2018. “While there was only two weeks’ notice given to family and friends and no invitations sent out, over 160 people attended their wedding at Christ Episcopal Church in St. Michaels and the reception at Eleanor’s home in ‘Webley’ in Wittman, Maryland, which many who attended called it one of the most meaningful and loving weddings that they had ever attended.”

During Mrs. Cadwalader’s tenure as president of the Maryland Home and Garden Pilgrimage, she opened up Webley to the tour and the general public.

An avid gardener, she had been a member of the Amateur Garden Club in Baltimore and was a member and president from 1994 to 1998 of the Colonial Dames of America, Chapter 1.

She was an active communicant of Episcopal Church in St. Michaels.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 94 Olivia Newton-John, the top female pop vocalist of the 1970s who starred in movies including “Grease” and “Xanadu,” died Aug, 8, 2022. She was 73. (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A celebration-of-life gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Webley, 2228 Webley Road, Wittman.

In addition to her son, she is survived by a daughter, Nina B. Neal of Catonsville; a stepson, Charles Bagley IV of Gibson Island; a stepdaughter, Mary M. Bagley of Pasadena; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.