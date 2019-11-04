Elaine C. Deuber, an inveterate Baltimore Colts fan and homemaker, died Oct. 29 of Alzheimer’s disease at Sterling Care Riverside in Belcamp. The former Towson resident was 89.
The former Elaine Mae Cordray, the daughter of Carroll Brown Cordray and his wife, Mina Hamilton Cordray, who both worked in administration at Bendix Radio in Towson, was born and raised in West Baltimore.
She was a 1947 graduate of Western High School and in 1950 married John H. “Jack” Deuber, who became a staff announcer at WMAR-TV. He later became the station’s sports director with the on-air name of Jack Dawson.
Family members said this was quite propitious since Mrs. Deuber was an avid sports fan and longtime Colts season ticket holder.
Mrs. Deuber combined her abilities as a hostess with her love of the Colts, and during one football season in the 1970s, she invited the entire Colts team and their wives to dinner after a game.
“On game day, Elaine prepared a full meal for dozens of men, attended the entire game with Jack, then hosted more than half of the hungry team members at their home in Lutherville,” Kaitlyn Wilson, a granddaughter, wrote in a biographical profile of her grandmother.
Mrs. Deuber attended Super Bowls III and V and the 1966 World Series when the Orioles defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In addition to cooking and entertaining, she enjoyed attending events that her husband was hosting or asked to take part in.
Mrs. Deuber was a longtime active member of Towson United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees. She used her baking skills as part of a yearly fundraiser for the church’s Camp Hope program, auctioning her services as a baker, preparing a cake a month for the highest bidder.
“One year, in response to two high bids, she volunteered to double her efforts, cooking two cakes a month for the year so the church would receive extra money,” her granddaughter wrote.
After 35 years in Lutherville, the couple moved to Towson in 2014 and remained there until 2019, when they moved to the Belcamp nursing home.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at her church, 501 Hampton Lane, Towson.
In addition to her husband and granddaughter, she is survived by a son, Richard Harry Deuber of Hampstead; three daughters, Penny Barrick of Forest Hill, Pamela Carr of Abingdon and Lynne Edel of Parkville; six other grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.