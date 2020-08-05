Edwin A. Oliver Jr., the unofficial ‘Mayor of South Baltimore’ and an opera patron, dies

“He said, ‘No, no. That’s not how you do it. Everybody thinks they’ve got to get everything in the picture. It’ll be a better picture if you get right up on it! Don’t worry about the borders,’” Mr. Vascellaro said. “And I’ll never forget that because every time I’ve looked through a camera lens, I’ve always heard Ed’s words ringing in my ears. ‘Get right up on it!’ And all of my pictures were better, they were more focused, and I was actually seeing what I was looking at because I didn’t have to squeeze everything into the four corners. That is a metaphor for Ed’s whole approach to life, to get right up on it, to get in there, and don’t be afraid. He was the most effervescent and positive-thinking guy. He was full of joy for every minute that you saw him. He had an ear-to-ear grin. He just always seemed to be enjoying himself so much.”