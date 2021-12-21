Edwin Roland ‘Ted’ Mowbray III, VP of a Hunt Valley brokerage firm and longtime GBMC Foundation board member, dies

“Ted was a prince of a man. He was the kind of guy who could talk to a CEO, a fellow board member, or a person who was an entry-level staff member. He could talk to people on all levels,” said John C. Jeppi, senior director of principal gifts at GBMC. “He was one of the nicest people that you’d ever want to meet and I never heard him utter one word of anger. He was absolutely a kindhearted gentleman and free of any pretense.”